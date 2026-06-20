What George Harrison's Widow Olivia Arias Looks Like Today

Legendary Beatles guitarist George Harrison was married twice in his life, with drastically different results. First, George Harrison married model Pattie Boyd in 1966, though they ultimately divorced in 1977 under rather messy circumstances (Pattie Boyd looks stunning nowadays). The very next year, George tied the knot with second wife Olivia Harrison (née Arias) shortly after the birth of their son, Dhani Harrison. George and Olivia's marriage lasted up until the former Beatle's tragic death (George Harrison's net worth at the time may surprise you), at the age of 58, in 2001. But just what has his widow's life looked like since then, and what does she look like now?

Well, figuring that out isn't particularly difficult, seeing as how Olivia has very much remained in the public eye over the years. More specifically, she makes her living as an author, film producer, and record executive, often working on projects meant to honor her late husband. She's also kept in touch with George's former bandmates, including George Harrison's good friend Paul McCartney. In the photo below, which Olivia posted to her personal Instagram account in May 2025, she's sharing a sweet moment with McCartney while attending one of the bassist's photography exhibits.

"If you're in Los Angeles take the opportunity to visit the excellent Rearview Mirror: @paulmccartney Photographs, December 1963–February 1964 @gagosian. Thank you Paul and Nancy," Olivia wrote in the post's caption at the time. Of course, if she has anything to say about it, McCartney's exhibit will be far from the last time a former Beatle's personal photographs get major attention.