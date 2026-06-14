'It's Not His Baby': Meghan Markle Stops Speculation Before It Starts With Cheeky Nod To Rumor Mill

Uneasy may be the head that wears the crown, but life isn't exactly easy for a royal in-law — particularly one said to have fallen out of favor with The Firm. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been the target of numerous mean-spirited allegations virtually from the moment she met Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. One of the wildest rumors about Meghan is that she used a surrogate to carry her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex (as their official titles are known), supposedly out of Hollywood vanity. Knowing how quickly the rumor mill can crank up, Meghan made a preemptive move when sharing a recent photo.

Her Instagram Stories from June 12, 2026, showed her cuddling an adorable baby with suspiciously ginger-colored hair. She added a joking caption (via People): "We know I love a redhead. And let me stop you before it starts, no, it's not his baby." For emphasis, Meghan added a laugh-crying emoji. The duchess has learned from hard experience how even the seemingly most innocent photos and remarks can be twisted against her. If she hadn't added the explanation, you can be sure the tabloids would have exploded the next day with headlines like "MEGHAN'S SECRET BABY" and "SUSSEXES EXPAND BROOD TO SAVE STRUGGLING MARRIAGE."

The truth of the photo is much sweeter than any bit of gossip. The duchess was holding Jack Oliver Zajfen, the nearly 1-year-old son of her good friend Kelly McGee Zajfen and her husband Julian. McKee Zajfen, creator of the Alliance of Moms organization, lost another son, George, to sudden illness in 2022 at age nine. (George's twin sister, Lily, is now a teen.) She credits Meghan with helping support her through the unrelenting grief.