Cute Pics Of Kelly Ripa & Her Kids From Her Early Daytime TV Days
The early 2000s were a wonderful time for Kelly Ripa. She was new to daytime TV, having just replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" in 2001, and she was a young mom. Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, welcomed Michael in 1997, Lola in 2001, and Joaquin in 2003. Back then, the "All My Children" star often brought her kids to public events and red carpets — the perks of being on TV! — and they always looked so adorable.
Ever since they were born, Ripa's kids have lived really lavish lives. This included going to movie premieres, special charity events, and the sets of TV shows, all of which can be seen in pictures below. The kids are all grown up now, as Michael graduated from New York University in 2020 and works as an actor and associate producer in Hollywood; Lola graduated from New York University in 2023 and works on her music career; and Joaquin graduated from the University of Michigan in 2025 and starred in his first Broadway play in April 2026.
Long before they reached their own impressive milestones (and blocked their mom on social media), Michael, Lola, and Joaquin were just ordinary kids getting to do fun things with their famous parents. In childhood photos from the beginning of Ripa's talk show career, these kids were so precious with their mom and dad.
Kelly Ripa brought her young kids to visit Bear in the Big Blue House
Kelly Ripa brought her kids Michael and Lola to visit the set of the Disney Channel show "Bear in the Big Blue House" on January 17, 2002. In this sweet photo, Michael had the biggest grin on his face as he clutched his mom's arm and looked at the puppets surrounding them. Lola seemed too young to realize she was meeting the popular early '00s characters; instead, her face was turned to her older brother, watching his reaction. So adorable!
Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola was distracted by fashion
Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola, was adorable at a Baby Buggy event previewing Old Navy's Summer 2002 kids and baby collection on February 7, 2002. Ripa held a baby Lola on her hip, who was dressed in a pink plaid dress with black tights and long black sleeves. In the photo, Lola looked open-mouthed at something in the distance, leaning away from her mom to get a closer look. She was already a little fashionista! Ripa's son, Michael, on the other hand, looked perfectly content in a sweater vest with a small cotton candy in hand.
Kelly Ripa's kids wore the cutest Halloween costumes
Is there anything cuter than little kids in costumes? Kelly Ripa's eldest children, Michael and Lola, proved there isn't. She brought them to a Halloween party doubling as a fundraiser for the New York Weill Cornell Medical Center on October 20, 2002, and they were dressed for the occasion. Michael wore a maroon velvet pirate jacket with a plastic gold sword, and Lola was dressed as a ladybug in a red tutu with black polka dots and black antennae.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' outing with all three kids
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa looked so cute on an outing with all three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The family of five took their littles to see "A Year with Frog & Toad" on Broadway on April 13, 2003, with Joaquin strapped in a baby carrier on his mom's chest and Consuelos holding Lola in his arms. She looked precious with her brown hair in two pigtails on top of her head, but Michael stole the show with his hilarious side-eye.
Kelly Ripa's son Michael was a little star at an event
Once again, Michael proved he's the main character in his mind. Kelly Ripa brought Michael and her daughter, Lola, to the "Super Saturday in the Hamptons" event on July 31, 2004. Michael stood in front of his mom and sister, smiling and putting his arms in the air to steal all the attention. While Ripa smiled in the background, Lola wore a grumpy expression on her face, clearly not as excited as her brother to be there.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took their sons to a fun day out
As Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son, Joaquin, got older, he got to join the family at more fun events as well. They took Joaquin and their eldest son, Michael, to The World Famous Designer Garage Sale, which benefited the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, on July 30, 2005. Consuelos held Joaquin, who was drinking from a sippy cup, and Ripa hugged Michael in a picture from the event, with bounce houses and other activities in the background.
Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola didn't look enthused about Shrek the Third
At a screening for "Shrek the Third" on May 14, 2007, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos brought their children with them. While Consuelos hugged Michael and posed for the camera next to Ripa, Lola didn't look too happy to be there. The little girl pulled on her mom's hand, leaning her whole body away, as she looked at the cameras with a frown. It seems Joaquin might have been present as well, as a tiny pair of legs in camouflage pants could be seen hiding behind Ripa. Maybe Lola and Joaquin were more keen to see the movie than get photos taken.