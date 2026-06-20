Cute Pics Of Kelly Ripa & Her Kids From Her Early Daytime TV Days

The early 2000s were a wonderful time for Kelly Ripa. She was new to daytime TV, having just replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" in 2001, and she was a young mom. Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, welcomed Michael in 1997, Lola in 2001, and Joaquin in 2003. Back then, the "All My Children" star often brought her kids to public events and red carpets — the perks of being on TV! — and they always looked so adorable.

Ever since they were born, Ripa's kids have lived really lavish lives. This included going to movie premieres, special charity events, and the sets of TV shows, all of which can be seen in pictures below. The kids are all grown up now, as Michael graduated from New York University in 2020 and works as an actor and associate producer in Hollywood; Lola graduated from New York University in 2023 and works on her music career; and Joaquin graduated from the University of Michigan in 2025 and starred in his first Broadway play in April 2026.

Long before they reached their own impressive milestones (and blocked their mom on social media), Michael, Lola, and Joaquin were just ordinary kids getting to do fun things with their famous parents. In childhood photos from the beginning of Ripa's talk show career, these kids were so precious with their mom and dad.