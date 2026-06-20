Clint Eastwood's Daughter Once Went Undercover With Actor William McNamara: Here's Why

While her father owes a large part of his career to playing heroes who save lives, Clint Eastwood's daughter — and fellow actor — Alison Eastwood, has made it her life's mission. It started in 2012 with the National Geographic series "Animal Intervention," which she co-produced and co-hosted with actor William McNamara. McNamara first came to fame working alongside Jodie Foster in "Stealing Home," and later began working with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. The actor's work with the organization helped bring attention to Japan's dolphin hunting business, with some of the footage he captured being used in the Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove."

From there, McNamara teamed up with Eastwood for her series, and the two began to go undercover to find and help mistreated exotic animals. The duo revealed their methods on "Good Day LA," explaining how they would receive tips about people who were keeping large and usually wild animals — from monkeys to tigers to bears — in poor conditions, and show up to these sites to document what was happening while finding better living situations for the animals. Their work sometimes put them in danger.

"I definitely had some scary moments with big cats being housed in poorly constructed cages," Eastwood recalled (via Biopsychosocial Briefs). "I almost had my ankle taken off when a tiger pushed his paw under a weak fence and almost grabbed me." The series lasted just one season, but the stars didn't stop helping animals when the cameras were turned off.