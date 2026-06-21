Throwback Pics Of Sam Elliott & Wife Katharine Ross Highlight Their Lasting Love

Everything about how Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross met and fell in love reads like a romance that was always meant to be. For one thing, the first unreciprocated spark happened on the set of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" — Elliott's first role in a major movie — where Ross was the leading lady, in an ensemble that included Paul Newman and Robert Redford. As for Elliott, well, he was so far down the call sheet that his credit read "Card Player #2." Elliott didn't even try to talk to Ross. "She was the leading lady," he told AARP in 2015, after he'd already been married to Ross for 31 years. "I was a shadow on the wall, a glorified extra in a bar scene."

But isn't that how storybook romances always begin? Call it a Western "Princess Bride," except the farm boy spends a decade too tongue-tied to say "as you wish." Elliott and Ross properly reunited on the 1978 horror film "The Legacy," with Elliott once again falling for a co-star, this time his on-screen love interest. After Katharine Ross split from her fourth husband, the two started dating and tied the knot six years later in 1984, marking Ross' fifth trip down the aisle and Sam Elliott's first walking up it. After more than four decades, they're still going strong. The Mercury News once asked Ross why she fell for him. Was it his world-famous, gravelly voice? His gritty handsomeness? The iconic mustache that makes Sam Elliott, Sam Elliott? She coyly said: "Probably all that, and more."

Looking at throwback pics that show the two of them together across the years, we're inclined to believe that true love does exist, "and more" — that maybe there really is a person out there for everyone. Even the "glorified extra in the bar scene."