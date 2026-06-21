Everything We Know About Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda's Texas Childhood

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Melinda French Gates has always been a force in her own right. In the time leading up to her divorce from Bill Gates, she went through the difficult process of grieving the end of her marriage. "Thank God I had close, close friends who I could talk to on the hardest days and a good therapist," Melinda informed On Purpose with Jay Shetty. Now that the process is over, however, Melinda seems like she's better off without Bill, and the resilience she's displayed has deep roots dating back to her childhood in Dallas, Texas.

Born in 1964, Melinda grew up in a bustling household of six. Although her family relied on that era's typical division of family labor (single income, one parent full-time caregiver), her parents encouraged her to think beyond these norms. In her memoir, "The Next Day," Melinda tells a story about how she got busted at her Catholic school for wearing nail polish. Her mom, Elaine French, had to go to school to remove it. Luckily for Melinda, her parents were empathetic. Her dad, Ray French, gave Melinda an important message about gender equality. "The way the priests treated my mother and me that day was intended to diminish us . . . to reinforce a power hierarchy that placed us at the bottom," she wrote. "My father refused to see my mother and me that way, and in doing so, he taught me not to see myself that way either."