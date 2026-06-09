Throwback Photos Of Melinda French's Life Before Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates has lived an amazing life, filled with generosity, fame, and its fair share of heartbreak and tragedy. The celebrated philanthropist's life changed dramatically when she tied the knot with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1994, and then was upended once more when the pair divorced in 2021, after 27 years of marriage. During her time in the media spotlight, Melinda underwent a stunning transformation and welcomed three children with her ex-husband: Jennifer (born in 1996), Rory (born in 1999), and Phoebe (born in 2002).

While side-by-side photos clearly show that Melinda has aged like a fine wine over the years, she has also shared a slew of throwback photos from her youth that reveal a period of true joy. Whether it was spending the holidays around a Christmas tree with her mom and dad, enjoying her time as a Girl Scout with her adoring sister, or visiting her extended family in Dallas, Texas, photos from Melinda's days before she ever met Bill tell the heartwarming story of a young, ambitious woman surrounded by a loving and supportive family.