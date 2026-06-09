Throwback Photos Of Melinda French's Life Before Bill Gates
Billionaire philanthropist Melinda French Gates has lived an amazing life, filled with generosity, fame, and its fair share of heartbreak and tragedy. The celebrated philanthropist's life changed dramatically when she tied the knot with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1994, and then was upended once more when the pair divorced in 2021, after 27 years of marriage. During her time in the media spotlight, Melinda underwent a stunning transformation and welcomed three children with her ex-husband: Jennifer (born in 1996), Rory (born in 1999), and Phoebe (born in 2002).
While side-by-side photos clearly show that Melinda has aged like a fine wine over the years, she has also shared a slew of throwback photos from her youth that reveal a period of true joy. Whether it was spending the holidays around a Christmas tree with her mom and dad, enjoying her time as a Girl Scout with her adoring sister, or visiting her extended family in Dallas, Texas, photos from Melinda's days before she ever met Bill tell the heartwarming story of a young, ambitious woman surrounded by a loving and supportive family.
Melinda French Gates celebrates the holidays with her loving family
The truth about Melinda French Gates is that she came from relatively normal roots, surrounded by a caring father, aerospace engineer Ray French, and her stay-at-home mom, Elaine French, as well as her three siblings: older sister Susan and younger brothers Raymond and Steven. In celebration of Christmas in 2025, Gates shared this heartwarming throwback from her own family's Christmas gathering in 1983 to Instagram, which she captioned, "Wishing you a merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season full of quality time with loved ones, delicious treats, and festive outfits."
A young Melinda French Gates smiles for school photos
In celebration of a new school year starting for her own kids, Melinda French Gates took to Instagram in August 2024 to share a throwback photo of herself as a young girl in kindergarten in the late 1960s. "The start of the school year brings back so many memories for me," Gates captioned the photo, which shows her in a sailor-inspired ensemble, complete with a Navy anchor emblem on her shirt, as well as an adorable pearl necklace. "Feeling sad about summer ending but getting excited about a new school year. Going back-to-school shopping. Wondering who would be in my class... What memories do you associate with the back-to-school season?"
Melinda French Gates is all smiles while sitting with her father
Melinda French Gates commemorated Father's Day in June 2024 on Instagram with a beaming throwback snapshot of herself and her father, Ray French. In the photo — which appears to have been taken when Gates was a teenager — she and Ray smile for the camera as they sit side-by-side at a dinner table. Gates honored her beloved dad with a sweet message, writing, "Happy Father's Day to the guy who's been there for me from the beginning. I love you, Dad! Can't wait to spend the day together." Melinda Gates has shown time and again that she has a close relationship with her children, and it seems she enjoyed that same kind of healthy relationship with her parents growing up.
Melinda French Gates has always enjoyed the great outdoors
Melinda French Gates has long been an active advocate for the environment and a champion of combating man-made climate change. It's a major element of the work of The Gates Foundation. In celebration of Earth Day back in 2024, she shared a sweet photo of herself in her younger years enjoying the idyllic sights and sounds of the great outdoors. Gast took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself sitting in the hills overlooking a serene lake at Banff National Park in Canada. "I've always loved spending time outside," Gates captioned the post. "I'm so grateful for every beautiful place I've had a chance to visit."
Melinda French Gates celebrates the high school math teacher who inspired her future
Given her father's role as an aerospace engineer, it might not be surprising that Melinda French Gates had an early interest in science, technology, and computing. However, she owes a great deal of gratitude to her high school math teacher, Susan Bauer, and she honored the inspiring educator in a heartfelt post she shared to Instagram in May 2026. Gates posted a throwback photo of herself and Bauer at a high school event, and recalled how Bauer convinced her school to buy several Apple II+ computers when they first came out.
The teacher went back to school herself to study computer science to teach her own students, and changed the course of Gates' life. "Mrs. Bauer not only taught us how to code, but her dedication and encouragement changed what I imagined was possible for my future," Gates wrote in the caption. "I want to say thank you to Mrs. Bauer and to every teacher who gives so much of themselves to help their students soar."
Melinda French Gates was a proud member of the Girl Scouts
Melinda French Gates and her older sister, Susan, were proud members of the Girl Scouts as kids. In commemoration of the organization's 114th birthday back in March 2026, Melinda took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself and Susan in their Girl Scout duds. In the photo, Melinda is rocking twin ponytails and her Brownie uniform – the Girl Scout rank for children in second and third grade. In the post, she also shared a look at the cool "Brownieland" handbook, featuring some truly cool Girl Scout retro-illustrations.
Melinda French Gates enjoyed her youth with family in Dallas
Melinda French Gates spent Easter 2025 with her extended family in Dallas, Texas, where she was born, and the trip back home seemingly sparked some old memories for her. She shared a very of-the-era throwback pic to Instagram, writing, "Here's an old Easter photo of my siblings and me with our mom and her sisters in Dallas in 1977. (How about that hair?!)"
Gates would have been 12 at the time this photo was taken, when she and her family were still living in Dallas. Five years later, Gates would go on to graduate from the Ursuline Academy of Dallas and leave Texas to study at Duke University in North Carolina.