Daytime TV Stars Who Have Been On More Than One Iconic Soap Opera

The world of soap operas is large and consistently expanding. There are always plenty of different actors dipping their toes in here and there over the years. But there are also some stars who have made their careers starring in soap operas. From "All My Children" to "General Hospital," including spinoffs and more, many actors have become big stars through their exciting roles in one of these shows.

But did you know that there are actually quite a few soap actors who have had major roles in more than one popular show? Sure, there have been crossovers of characters and storylines between related series. "General Hospital" exists in the same TV universe as both "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" did before they went off the air. Meanwhile, "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" share the same world. Many characters have had story arcs on other shows before returning to their original series. But there have also been soap opera stars who have played completely different characters on two different shows.

So, which familiar faces have made their mark on more than one famous soap opera? Well, it turns out there are quite a few. Here are just a handful of examples of actors who've hopped from one soap to another over the years.