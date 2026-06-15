The Royal Wedding Trend Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Avoiding

If Taylor Swift fans measure the passage of time through what they call eras, then the 2026 period will probably go down as the "wedding era," defined less by what we know about the ceremony itself than by a year of speculation and fever-pitch rumors while the bride and groom remained conspicuously quiet. Whether you like it or not, it's an admittedly important occasion in the cultural zeitgeist. After all, the U.S. doesn't really do royal weddings, so this is as close to the Windsor playbook as the federal republic is going to get. In fact, notwithstanding all the celebs who likely won't get an invitation to Swift's wedding, a future king might actually be angling for a seat, despite new rumors suggesting Miss Americana is ditching this royal's younger, American-based brother.

Swift and William, Prince of Wales, have had a friendly relationship over the years, having interacted on numerous occasions. This apparently prompted Heart Breakfast to ask the royal in May 2026 whether he'd gotten an invitation to the wedding. "No comment," he said coyly, but admitted that he was hoping for one. Into this churning rumor mill has dropped a doozy of a report, with gossip columnist Rob Shuter claiming that Swift doesn't want her wedding to be packed with glamorous strangers and random celebs.

Shuter's sources specifically contrasted Swift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their formula of stacking the rows with A-listers they barely knew. As such, other outlets have surmised that the couple won't be invited to Travis and Swift's purported "wedding of the century," since they hardly know each other. "Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face," the insider told Shuter. "She doesn't want people there simply because they're famous." Fair enough, but does that include (or, rather, exclude) the entire royal family? Who exactly are the lucky A-listers Swift wants at the venue?