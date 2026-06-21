Why Royals Seemingly Repeat Outfits So Often

We've all had our Cinderella fantasies of magically becoming royal (don't deny it!). Those dreams might include having a wardrobe so huge that we'd never have to wear the same outfit twice again. In reality, though, the British royal family repeats their outfits more often than you'd think. For instance, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is often seen in ensembles she's worn in previous years (Vogue India counted at least 17). Kate Middleton recycled one of her most iconic looks in July 2022 by revisiting the same white Alexander McQueen blazer she'd donned a few months earlier for a trip to Jamaica. Changing up the shirt and pants made the outfit feel fresh, at least.

Other notable members of The Firm who've double-dipped their fashion include the late Princess Diana, while Queen Elizabeth II was especially fond of bringing out some of her favorite pieces more than once. Her Majesty's former personal dresser, Angela Kelly, wrote a memoir in 2019 which explained, "Her Majesty is always thrifty and likes her clothes to be adapted and recycled as much as possible," (via British Vogue). Indeed, frugality is a big consideration for the royals, who take care not to appear un-relatable to the common folk (even when everyone knows you can afford the best of everything, it's best not to rub it in).

Likewise, when they upcycle or revamp an existing piece, they always do so with intention. As fashion writer Elizabeth Holmes pointed out to The Cut, the McQueen coat Kate wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was likely a dupe of one she'd donned three years earlier. "Kate had a dress remade so as to appear that she was just re-wearing an old favorite. What a commitment to deflecting the spotlight!" Holmes enthused.