Why Royals Seemingly Repeat Outfits So Often
We've all had our Cinderella fantasies of magically becoming royal (don't deny it!). Those dreams might include having a wardrobe so huge that we'd never have to wear the same outfit twice again. In reality, though, the British royal family repeats their outfits more often than you'd think. For instance, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is often seen in ensembles she's worn in previous years (Vogue India counted at least 17). Kate Middleton recycled one of her most iconic looks in July 2022 by revisiting the same white Alexander McQueen blazer she'd donned a few months earlier for a trip to Jamaica. Changing up the shirt and pants made the outfit feel fresh, at least.
Other notable members of The Firm who've double-dipped their fashion include the late Princess Diana, while Queen Elizabeth II was especially fond of bringing out some of her favorite pieces more than once. Her Majesty's former personal dresser, Angela Kelly, wrote a memoir in 2019 which explained, "Her Majesty is always thrifty and likes her clothes to be adapted and recycled as much as possible," (via British Vogue). Indeed, frugality is a big consideration for the royals, who take care not to appear un-relatable to the common folk (even when everyone knows you can afford the best of everything, it's best not to rub it in).
Likewise, when they upcycle or revamp an existing piece, they always do so with intention. As fashion writer Elizabeth Holmes pointed out to The Cut, the McQueen coat Kate wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was likely a dupe of one she'd donned three years earlier. "Kate had a dress remade so as to appear that she was just re-wearing an old favorite. What a commitment to deflecting the spotlight!" Holmes enthused.
Queen Camilla made a major statement with her wardrobe rerun
Unlike the rest of us, a senior British royal can't just open up their closet and reach for the first thing that looks clean and unwrinkled. Members of The Firm have to choose their wardrobe carefully, with special attention paid to how an outfit's designer, colors, details, and accessories suit a particular occasion. In some cases, that means a previously-used selection. This was nicely illustrated by Queen Camilla's 2026 Trooping the Colour look, which proved that outfit repeats don't have to be boring. She attended the annual birthday parade in a red coat dress with military details, which almost precisely matched King Charles III's outfit of choice. The queen consort had previously donned the dress for the 2023 event, but a few updated touches made it feel new.
Notably, Camilla chose a different hat with a white plume and pin representing her status as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. It's possible she just liked the dress enough to give it a re-wear, but a more likely explanation for the choice was the optics. By twinning with the king, Camilla helped to present a portrait of a couple unified both in heart and in duty. Her aesthetic was also appropriate for an occasion celebrating the country's armed forces. The impressive spectacle has been a tradition in England for more than 260 years; originally created to help troops identify their regiments according to their flags, it has since been expanded to become a celebration of the monarch's birthday. Thus, Camilla honored both her country and her husband with her recycled ensemble.
The king's outerwear highlights his concern for our planet
King Charles III has had his wardrobe malfunctions over the years, including at his own coronation (the crown was a wee bit small for his head) and the embarrassing incident a few months prior when His Majesty took off his shoes at a mosque and revealed a hole in one of his socks. But Charles generally avoids fashion faux pas by sticking to what works best for him — in particular, his coats. On windy or chilly days, the monarch is almost always seen wearing one of two overcoats he's had for more than 40 years. One is a long, double-breasted camel coat, seen here in this photo from March 2026; the other is a brown tweed coat by Anderson & Sheppard. On occasion, the king has also worn a belted camel coat that was owned by his father, the late Prince Philip.
His outerwear preference is nothing if not practical; the two coats go with just about everything, and the exquisite tailoring ensures they'll continue looking sharp for years to come. Charles's habit also reflects his commitment to environmental concerns. His Majesty has been dubbed "The Green King" for his longstanding efforts to promote organic farming, reverse climate change, and reduce waste globally. By not stocking his closet with dozens of coats, or tossing them every time a hem frays, he models sustainable fashion while still looking smart. Charles even insisted on wearing existing ceremonial robes for his long-awaited coronation, rather than commissioning new ones that would have been both pricey and earth-polluting. For this king, reusing clothes is a lifestyle.