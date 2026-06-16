Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Eight Is Enough? What The '70s Sitcom Stars Are Doing Today
"Eight Is Enough," a family sitcom that ran from 1977 to 1981, is one of the most beloved television shows of its era. The show was based on the life of journalist Tom Braden, who had eight children. "Eight Is Enough" is a perfectly balanced comedy and drama, leading the way for many subsequent TV dramadies. Additionally, it prefigured many films and television shows about large families, such as "John & Kate Plus 8" (read their untold truth) and "19 Kids and Counting."
"Eight Is Enough" comprised a great cast, including Dick Van Patten, Diana Hyland, and Betty Buckley. The careers of the "Eight is Enough" alumni did not end with the show. One of the show's main actors went on to appear in several classic Mel Brooks comedies. Another was cast in one of John Travolta's first hit movies. One also worked with David Lynch on the long-awaited final season of "Twin Peaks." Here's a look at what the incredible cast of "Eight Is Enough" did after the show concluded.
Dick Van Patten acted in classic Mel Brooks comedies
Dick Van Patten played Tom Bradford, the patriarch of the Bradford family, on "Eight Is Enough." He sometimes served as the straight man to the comedic antics of the other characters. Outside his role on that show, he was most known for his work with legendary writer-director Mel Brooks, one of the most notable names in modern comedy. Van Patten had roles in three of Brooks' cult classics: 1977's "High Anxiety" (an Alfred Hitchcock pastiche), 1987's "Spaceballs" (a "Star Wars" spoof), and 1993's "Robin Hood: Men in Tights." With these three films, Brooks laid the groundwork for many modern parodies.
During a 2012 interview with "American Masters," Van Patten explained his collaborations with the famed comedian. "The first movie I did was 'High Anxiety' with Cloris Leachman and Harvey Korman and it was so much fun working for Mel Brooks," he recalled. "He had us laughing all the time. You'd work eight hours a day and four of those hours you'd be laughing at Mel Brooks. He's a truly funny man, as you know."
"I think Mel Brooks is just a natural [comedian]," Van Patten added. "It comes out of him. It isn't prepared or anything. He just thinks funny. And he comes to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in a very tough section. And he made it on pure talent." Brooks' comedies would not have been as effective without Van Patten's comic timing. Van Patten died in 2015 at the age of 86.
Diana Hyland fell in love with a much younger John Travolta
On the first season of "Eight Is Enough," Diana Hyland played Joan Bradford. That was her most famous role on a television series. Meanwhile, her most popular role in a movie was in 1976's "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble," which starred John Travolta in one of his first dramatic performances. The film became a cultural touchstone for years to come.
In "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble," Hyland and Travolta played mother and son. While making the movie, the pair fell in love. "I thought I was in love before, but I wasn't," Travolta told People in 1977. "From the moment I met her I was attracted. We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of 'Bubble.' After a month it became romantic."
Sadly, Hyland died of breast cancer in 1977 at the age of 46. The "Welcome Back, Kotter" star was by her side when she died. "I gave her great joy the last months of her life," Travolta told People. "I always feel she is with me — I mean, her intentions are. Diana always wanted the world for me in every possible way."
Betty Buckley became a Broadway icon
On "Eight Is Enough," Betty Buckley portrayed Sandra Sue "Abby" Mitchell Abbott Bradford. Working with the show's production company, Lorimar, was a new experience for her. "It was the first time I'd been to Hollywood and gone through a big negotiation with attorneys and stuff like that," she told People in 2024.
Buckley felt she was cheated by the creators of the show. "The first season they promised me this character who was getting her doctorate and drove an old green MG, and they made her sound like this really interesting modern person," she recalled. "They put me in a muumuu and put me in the kitchen. And so I was like, 'You guys, this is pre-1950s. Come on.'"
While Buckley's career beginnings were less than ideal for her, she eventually found her true calling: the Broadway stage. She appeared in the original productions of numerous acclaimed musicals, including "Cats" in 1982, "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" in 1985, and "Carrie" in 1988. She also made an appearance in "Split," the 2016 horror film, which began director M. Night Shyamalan's career resurgence.
Grant Goodeve appeared in the final season of 'Twin Peaks'
On "Eight Is Enough," Grant Goodeve played David Bradford. In a 2023 interview with People, Goodeve revealed that his friendship with 11-year-old co-star Adam Rich changed his life. "During Christmas week of 1977, my wife Debbie and I took Adam back to our family homes in Vermont," he revealed. "We had a great time and he was [a] big hit with all our family and friends! We also taught him to ski, which he picked up very quickly. We were so inspired by our time with Adam that Debbie and I decided we wanted to have children and we were married the next spring." Goodeve added that he will always be grateful to Rich for the lifelong friendship they shared.
Goodeve's career did not end with "Eight Is Enough." After the show concluded, he performed voice roles in video games such as "Team Fortress 2" and "Star Fox: Assault." He also played Walter Lawford in the final season of David Lynch's surrealist soap opera "Twin Peaks". The final season was released in 2017, over two decades after the show's initial cancellation. Fans had been patiently waiting for the story's conclusion for a long time. It's incredible that Goodeve was part of a major moment in television history that will be discussed for years to come.
Lani O'Grady became a talent agent
Lani O'Grady's first notable role was arguably in the 1976 cult classic horror film "Massacre at Central High." The film mixes elements of 1970s exploitation movies with political commentary. On "Eight Is Enough," O'Grady portrayed Mary Bradford. After appearing in the show, she had roles in a small number of television series, such as "The Love Boat" and "Quincy, M.E." She also appeared in the two "Eight Is Enough" reunion specials: 1987's "Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion" and 1989's "An Eight Is Enough Wedding." After a 1990 appearance in an episode of "Days of Our Lives," O'Grady never appeared onscreen again.
O'Grady suffered from addiction to prescription drugs, though she said a non-narcotic medication eventually saved her life. During a 1994 interview with the Los Angeles Times, O'Grady criticized fellow former child stars who faced similar struggles. "I have a real hard time with people who have been successful in this business as young children ... and [as adults] they are no longer wanted by Hollywood — and, yeah, Hollywood is not a user-friendly place," she said. "But rather than accepting responsibility for their life, it's easier to say, 'The business is the reason I'm so messed up today.' I hate that." O'Grady died in 2001 at the age of 46.
Laurie Walters appeared in many classic TV shows
Laurie Walters' first notable role was in the teen sex comedy "The Harrad Experiment," which was based on the controversial novel of the same title. She later portrayed Joannie Bradford in "Eight Is Enough." During a 2000 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Walters said her audition for the role initially had a huge impact on the character. "I'd brought a book of Walt Whitman poetry to the audition, so that's how they thought of me," she recalled. "But when they found out more about me, they turned Joannie into a theater kid."
After the success of "Eight Is Enough," Walters appeared in a number of other classic TV shows, including "The Love Boat," "Fantasy Island," "Hollywood Beat," "Cheers," and "Highway to Heaven." Her final role onscreen was in a 1993 episode of "Evening Shade." After taking several years off from show business, Walters returned to her roots as a theater kid in 2000. She portrayed Brutus' wife, Portia, in a production of William Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar." In the same production, her husband, John Slade, played Cassius. Walters was happy to be there, describing the play as "an ideal reentry for me and a rejuvenation for John."
Susan Richardson struggled in major ways
During the 1970s, Susan Richardson had small roles in big movies and one major part on television. She made brief appearances in 1973's "American Graffiti," George Lucas' first hit film, as well as the 1976 Barbra Streisand remake of "A Star Is Born." Richardson was more famous for playing Susan Bradford Stockwell on over 100 episodes of "Eight Is Enough." Her appearance on the show did not lead to many other projects. She has not appeared in any movies or television shows since the 1989 reunion special "An Eight Is Enough Wedding." The film was part of a major trend in the 1980s and 1990s, in which original casts of television shows returned for one last portrayal of their iconic characters.
Since then, Richardson has been living in a trailer. "My mom died in '14, my little sister in '15, and my dad in '16, all of the same anomaly," she told Inside Edition in 2017. The anomaly in question is called achalasia, a disorder of the esophagus. "[It's been a] really rough time, honey," she added. "I've had 3 strokes." Despite these difficulties, Richardson emphasizes that she has managed to survive.
Dianne Kay worked with Steven Spielberg
Dianne Kay played Nancy Bradford in nearly every episode of "Eight Is Enough." While the show was in its original run, Kay also worked with one of New Hollywood's rising stars: Steven Spielberg. After making a name for himself through two blockbusters, 1975's "Jaws" and 1977's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," the young director helmed his first comedy film, 1979's "1941." In the film, Kay played the role of Betty Douglas. While "1941" was not a major hit upon its initial release and left critics cold, it gained a cult following in subsequent years.
Since appearing in "Eight Is Enough" and "1941," Kay has primarily worked in television. She has appeared in "Fantasy Island," "Cass Malloy," "Dark Room," "The Love Boat," and "Murder, She Wrote." She reprised her most famous role in the reunion films "Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion" and "An Eight Is Enough Wedding." After acting in a 1999 episode of "Diagnosis: Murder," Kay has not appeared onscreen since. Regardless, her roles in "Eight Is Enough" and "1941" ensure she will have fans for many years to come.
Connie Needham barely acted after 'Eight Is Enough'
Connie Needham was a mainstay on television in the 1970s and 1980s. On "Eight Is Enough," Needham co-starred as Elizabeth Bradford. During a 1987 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Needham discussed her character. "You know the type — a real nice kid, but just a little noisy, not that crazy about studies and who talks all day on the phone ... just like I was," she recalled.
Other shows she appeared on include "The Love Boat," "Police Squad!" (which became the basis for the "Naked Gun" movies), "Fame," and "L.A. Law." She was also in the "Eight Is Enough" reunion films. In 1987, Needham revealed that acting was not her main concern. "I think that's what life is all about — your own family," she said. "I'm lucky to be in the (acting) business. But you can be sure, my family will remain No. 1." Her most recent onscreen role was in a 1995 episode of "Ellen," the television show starring comedy legend Ellen DeGeneres. Since then, she has rarely given interviews.
Willie Aames was Bibleman
On "Eight Is Enough," Willie Aames was Tommy Bradford. Aames went from a career highlight to a career valley very quickly. "At the very peak [of 'Eight Is Enough'] I was making a little over a million dollars a year," he told Entertainment Tonight (via HuffPost) in 2009. "Then suddenly there was no job, no bank account, no wife, no child. I never dreamt it could happen that fast. I found myself virtually homeless. I stayed with friends when I could, slept in parking garages or slept in the park. It was shameful. I remember laying underneath the bushes thinking, 'Is this how it turns out? Is this how my life really turns out?'"
Fortunately, that was not the way his life turned out. Aames later appeared on the classic television series "Charles in Charge." However, to many, he will always be remembered for playing the superhero Bibleman in a series of direct-to-video Christian productions that lasted from 1995 to 2003. In addition, Aames starred in "Broke and Famous: Willie Aames," where he received financial intervention to turn things around. Later, Aames became a financial advisor. After struggling with money, he helped others avoid some of the mistakes he made. In the 2010s and 2020s, he acted in several Hallmark movies.
Adam Rich made fun of child stars in one of his movies
Adam Rich played Nicholas Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." While he appeared in the series, he was one of the most famous child stars in the United States. For the remainder of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, he was cast in a number of classic series, such as "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," "CHiPs," "Dungeons & Dragons," and "Baywatch." His final role was in the 2003 comedy film "Dickie Roberts Former Child Star," a spoof of child stars. In that film, Rich proved he could laugh at himself.
In 2023, Rich died at the age of 54. "Adam really had no ego," his publicist, Danny Deraney, told People in 2023. "He didn't care about being famous. He really loved the craft of acting. He loved to write. Being famous was not even, I think, an item that he cared about. He just loved doing what he did, and he was really proud of that."
"He was always someone who would put other people ahead of himself and ahead of his own needs," Deraney said. "That's just the way he was. He was really one of the good guys, despite the addictions he had from the past."
Jennifer Darling appeared in numerous Disney films
Jennifer Darling had a recurring role as Donna on "Eight Is Enough." Even if you never saw the show, there is a very good chance that you've heard Darling's voice. That's because she has appeared in numerous animated films. Disney fans will know her for lending her voice to classics such as "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Hercules," "Tarzan," "The Emperor's New Groove," "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," "Lilo & Stitch," "Treasure Planet," and "Brother Bear."
Darling also had voice roles in popular animated television shows such as "Darkwing Duck," "James Bond Jr.," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Visionaries Knights of the Magical Light," and "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy." In addition, Darling has acted in the Western dubs of anime such as "Astro Boy," "Blood+," "Hello Kitty," and "Tenchi Muyo!"
Despite her numerous appearances in the media, Darling seems to be a very private individual who does not give interviews. It's fascinating that someone could be so ubiquitous and completely anonymous at the same time.