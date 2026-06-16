Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Eight Is Enough? What The '70s Sitcom Stars Are Doing Today

Dick Van Patten played Tom Bradford, the patriarch of the Bradford family, on "Eight Is Enough." He sometimes served as the straight man to the comedic antics of the other characters. Outside his role on that show, he was most known for his work with legendary writer-director Mel Brooks, one of the most notable names in modern comedy. Van Patten had roles in three of Brooks' cult classics: 1977's "High Anxiety" (an Alfred Hitchcock pastiche), 1987's "Spaceballs" (a "Star Wars" spoof), and 1993's "Robin Hood: Men in Tights." With these three films, Brooks laid the groundwork for many modern parodies.

During a 2012 interview with "American Masters," Van Patten explained his collaborations with the famed comedian. "The first movie I did was 'High Anxiety' with Cloris Leachman and Harvey Korman and it was so much fun working for Mel Brooks," he recalled. "He had us laughing all the time. You'd work eight hours a day and four of those hours you'd be laughing at Mel Brooks. He's a truly funny man, as you know."

"I think Mel Brooks is just a natural [comedian]," Van Patten added. "It comes out of him. It isn't prepared or anything. He just thinks funny. And he comes to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in a very tough section. And he made it on pure talent." Brooks' comedies would not have been as effective without Van Patten's comic timing. Van Patten died in 2015 at the age of 86.