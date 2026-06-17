What Charles And Diana's Relationship Was Really Like After Divorce

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King Charles III and Princess Diana arguably had one of the most famous relationships in history. The pair first met in 1977 when she was just 16. Interestingly, he was dating her sister at the time, so things didn't become romantic between the future Prince and Princess of Wales until 1980. In February of the following year, King Charles — then-Prince Charles — and Diana announced their engagement, and by July, they had tied the knot.

Unfortunately, Charles and Diana's fairytale wedding, which took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London and saw her wear a 25-foot-long bridal train, did not have a happily ever after. Although blessed with two sons, their marriage was plagued by infidelity rumors, and in 1992, Charles and Diana announced their separation.

As time went on, the truth about Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles' marriage unraveled in the press. Scandalous details came to light, including that he harbored romantic feelings for Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he has since married. This adoration for Camilla was not the only reason why the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced, but it's no wonder they were ultimately unable to reconcile. So, what was their relationship like once the divorce papers were signed?