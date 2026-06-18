Things You Probably Never Knew About Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has always been a force to be reckoned with. In the 1990s, Stone blew audiences away with performances in hit movies like "Total Recall" (1990), "Basic Instinct" (1992), and "Casino" (1995). In more recent years, Stone has continued working in Hollywood while enjoying other slow-paced aspects of life. Now in her 60s (born March 1958), she has continued to prove that there is nothing one can't do if they've got the drive and mindset.

Among the vast sea of Hollywood and its abundance of talent, Stone has maintained a generally humble and grounded attitude through all the success she's experienced. Outspoken and talkative by nature, Stone has an open-book persona that makes it easy to draw people in and connect to her naturally. Not everything about Stone's dramatically whirlwind life has been widely discussed, however. Here are some things about the award-winning actor that you probably didn't know (or at least forgot about).