Things You Probably Never Knew About Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone has always been a force to be reckoned with. In the 1990s, Stone blew audiences away with performances in hit movies like "Total Recall" (1990), "Basic Instinct" (1992), and "Casino" (1995). In more recent years, Stone has continued working in Hollywood while enjoying other slow-paced aspects of life. Now in her 60s (born March 1958), she has continued to prove that there is nothing one can't do if they've got the drive and mindset.
Among the vast sea of Hollywood and its abundance of talent, Stone has maintained a generally humble and grounded attitude through all the success she's experienced. Outspoken and talkative by nature, Stone has an open-book persona that makes it easy to draw people in and connect to her naturally. Not everything about Stone's dramatically whirlwind life has been widely discussed, however. Here are some things about the award-winning actor that you probably didn't know (or at least forgot about).
Sharon Stone is reportedly one of the smartest celebs in Hollywood
There are a lot of words available to describe Sharon Stone, but "dumb blonde" is not one of them. Stone reportedly has an IQ of 154, one of the highest in Hollywood — for reference, the average IQ in the United States in 2026 is 100. Stone was in second grade at 5 years old, the average age for a kindergarten student. Stone also claimed she was a member of Mensa, although she eventually confirmed she wasn't.
While certain issues can arise in people with a high IQ, Stone's intelligence in itself has never seemed to hold her back. On the contrary, Stone has routinely used her natural intellect to propel her career. "I decided because I was a very bookworm person that I had to use my intelligence of how to be sexy ... I have always been a person whose loved to write and have had stories published in seven or eight magazines," she told The Independent in 2014.
She was seriously injured in a horse riding accident
Horse riding can be notoriously expensive and time-consuming, whether as a hobby, sport, or lifestyle. Horse riders almost always start from one of two pathways: they either grow up with horses organically or buy their way into the business. Stone, who fits into the former category, has ridden horses for what seems to be virtually her entire life, even after a traumatic accident left her almost decapitated.
In 2021, Stone revealed in her memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," that she was left with a permanent neck scar at 14 years old after an attempt to break a horse went wrong. "I didn't realise we were heading for the wet sheets on the line until the line hit my neck and my feet slid through the stirrups," Stone detailed (via Business Insider). "My neck looked like I had a red, then pink, then white rope tied around it. That is how it healed."
When she was 20 years old, Stone got into another horse-riding accident. "I was given Cortisone shots and I gained a lot of weight from that, like 45 pounds," she told Shape magazine (via SBS News). "I just wanted to die and I became an introvert."
Her first job was at McDonald's
Underneath all the fame, wealth, and accolades, the majority of celebrities are just like us common folk. If there's one awkward life transition that sticks with a person for life, it's memories of their first job. The average age to secure one's first job varies, but is typically between 16 and 18; more often than not, these jobs are in food service, retail, or outdoor settings.
In "The Beauty of Living Twice," Sharon Stone revealed that her first job was at one of the most popular restaurants out there: McDonald's. During a promotional interview for the memoir, Stone told USA Today (via Wide Open Country) that she learned "hard work, showing up, being there on time and paying your dues ... I learned a lot about self-defense and how to take care of myself while keeping a job. That has served me well."
She dropped out of college to pursue modeling
Considering that Sharon Stone's intelligence has been praised since childhood, it should come as no surprise that she enrolled in college years before the standard 18-year-old hallmark. Stone was accepted to Edinboro State College (formerly Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, now called PennWest Edinboro) when she was just 15. She attended the school on a writing scholarship to study creative writing and fine arts.
Although Stone was an excellent student, she ultimately dropped out of college. In 1976, Stone won Miss Crawford County, Pennsylvania, and advanced in the pageant world as a potential competitor for Miss Pennsylvania. When a judge told Stone to drop out of school to be a model, she took the leap of faith — and subsequently signed with New York City's Ford Modeling Agency.
Stone returned to Edinboro in 2016 and, like many celebrities, she eventually earned her college degree after becoming famous. Before she officially re-enrolled as a student, Edinboro awarded Stone an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Public Service in 2007.
Sharon Stone once used her own money to pay Leonardo DiCaprio's salary
Sharon Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio's respective careers were doing quite well during the first half of the 1990s. While "Basic Instinct" helped propel Stone to stardom, DiCaprio shot to fame for his role in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993); DiCaprio earned his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Arnold "Arnie" Grape.
Although DiCaprio was famous in the '90s, he wasn't considered a bankable star until James Cameron's "Titanic" (1997) was released. When Stone signed on to co-produce and appear in Sam Raimi's Western "The Quick and the Dead" (1995), she wanted DiCaprio to star as "The Kid." Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, pushed back on the idea, so Stone paid DiCaprio his entire (reportedly $100,000) paycheck herself instead.
"The studio said if I wanted him so much, I could pay him out of my own salary. So I did," Stone wrote in "The Beauty of Living Twice" (via People). DiCaprio confirmed Stone's account in 2023 and gushed to E! News, "I've thanked her many times. I don't know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough ... She's been a huge champion of cinema and giving other actors opportunities, so I'm very thankful."
Sharon Stone adopted three children in the 2000s
Sharon Stone has been married twice. Her first marriage was to producer Michael Greenburg, whom she met on the set of "The Vegas Strip War." They tied the knot in 1984 and divorced in 1990. After two failed engagements, Stone married journalist-slash-editor Phil Bronstein on Valentine's Day 1998.
Before their divorce in 2004, Stone and Bronstein struggled to have a child due to Stone's health issues. After several miscarriages, the now former couple adopted their only son together, Roan (born May 2000). According to Roan's Instagram, he is the co-founder and CEO of a talent agency, Sweat & Shadow.
After her divorce from Bronstein, Stone adopted two more children as a single mother: Laird (born May 2005) and Quinn (born June 2006). While Stone and her three kids are rarely seen in public, they made a memorable exception in August 2025; the family attended a movie premiere for "Nobody 2," in which Stone portrays a character named Lendina.
She survived a near-death experience in 2001
Sharon Stone's career was on a steady upward trajectory when it suddenly came to a shocking hiatus. In September 2001, Stone was hospitalized with a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of stroke that can happen spontaneously or as the result of any head injury. She temporarily lost the ability to speak, read, and walk.
Stone, who returned to Hollywood with a small role in "Cold Creek Manor" (2003), has spoken extensively about her experience and drawn-out recovery over the years. "In my case, I had been bleeding into my brain for several days before I went to the hospital," she recounted on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2021. She explained that doctors originally dismissed her symptoms and sent her home several days before she was admitted.
Unfortunately, Stone became one of those celebs who were saddled with extreme medical debt after everything was said and done. Stone didn't just owe money to everyone who took care of her and helped facilitate her recovery, but had additional funds allegedly stolen by others. "I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people's names," Stone told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.
She became a Buddhist after meeting the Dalai Lama
Sharon Stone has been involved with several different religions over the years. She was born into a Methodist family, although she reportedly became a member of the Church of Scientology in the 1990s. Details of Stone's brief time as a Scientologist remain scarce, although she appeared to successfully leave once she married Phil Bronstein.
Stone converted to Buddhism after actor Richard Gere, another famous Hollywood Buddhist, introduced her to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Since then, Stone and the 14th Dalai Lama have crossed paths at several public events. In 2014, for instance, Stone introduced the Dalai Lama at a luncheon held at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.
Stone told The New York Times in 2018, "It's important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It's something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty — an internal sense of form and elegance."
She has celiac disease and Type 1 diabetes
Although Sharon Stone's subarachnoid hemorrhage was a terrifying ordeal for the star, there's a lot more included on her tragic rap sheet of health issues. Stone is one of millions of people in the United States with celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the intestines when gluten is consumed. In 2018, Stone told The New York Times, "I have celiac disease, so I don't eat gluten. Otherwise, I just eat like a person — whatever I'm hungry for."
Stone also reportedly has Type 1 diabetes, another chronic autoimmune disorder in which the pancreas doesn't produce any (or not enough) insulin. Although Stone hasn't directly talked about being diabetic, she has detailed her rigorous diet, exercise, and beauty regimes. "I just do all the things you're supposed to do. I eat right, I sleep, I work out, I'm happy ... I don't choose the bad, unhealthy, unhappy things," she told E! News in 2013. Stone also revealed in the aforementioned NYT interview that she doesn't drink caffeine or alcohol.
Sharon Stone is not afraid to put herself out there on dating apps
Setting up an eye-catching dating profile is not for the faint of heart. Choosing the right photos, describing yourself in an impressive but not overly obnoxious way, answering questions honestly without accidentally revealing your entire life story — dating apps may be an easy way to meet people, but they certainly aren't a fast-track way to bag a relationship.
If anyone has come to understand this, it's Sharon Stone. In 2019, Stone attempted to score a date on Bumble. Unfortunately, her account was quickly banned because people didn't believe it was really her. "Hey [Bumble], is being me exclusionary ? Don't shut me out of the hive," Stone pleaded on X (formerly Twitter) at the time (via CBS News). Stone's account was later reinstated.
She eventually made an account on Tinder, but that ultimately didn't pan out either. In 2024, Stone told The Times (via People) that several dates fell flat: one match was a convicted felon, while another was "a heroin addict who's clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me." Stone appears to still be single at the time of writing.
Her paintings have been displayed in several galleries
Although Sharon Stone dropped out of college, her passion for creating art has never stopped. Stone picked up her paintbrushes again during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a global lockdown in 2020.
Since then, she has created dozens of colorful abstract paintings that have been displayed in several galleries. Stone's first series of paintings was displayed in March 2023; the compilation, "Shedding," ran through April at the Allouche Gallery in Los Angeles. From October 2023 to February 2024, another set of Stone's paintings, titled "Welcome to My Garden," was displayed at the C. Parker Gallery in Connecticut.
Stone regularly shares her artwork, collaborations, and commissions on Instagram and on her official art website, Sharon Stone Studio. "I created these works to understand the essence of pure creativity that comes from heartfelt truth, to let go of the noise, the judgements, and the pollution of our societal pulls."
Sharon Stone owns a ranch in New Zealand
Here's another unsurprising fact about Sharon Stone: she's financially well-off and, like other major Hollywood celebs, lives a lavish life to prove it. As of 2026, Stone's net worth is estimated at $25 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), which has afforded her plenty of intentional trips, high-end fashion moments, and a gorgeous Los Angeles mansion she's owned for more than two decades.
While Stone primarily resides in California, she does own at least one other property — and it's not in California, let alone in the United States. If Stone has approximately 14 hours to spare, she can hop on a transpacific flight and enjoy a vacation at her ranch in New Zealand. Although we know it exists, Stone doesn't discuss her ranch in interviews or online. There are also no public records available, making it the perfect private retreat.
Stone's previous properties have graced headlines throughout the years, however. In 2011, the LA Times reported that Stone was selling a Beverly Hills home for just shy of $9 million. In 2023, Stone publicly announced that another home she owned in Montana was up for sale. "Selling the family compound. It's incredible. Over 20 acres. Comes with [a] fire truck, pontoon boat and 4 ATVs," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Hello!).
Sharon Stone holds the record for selling the most expensive kiss at an auction
Kisses and other forms of physical touch can be extremely fickle. While there have been some seriously satisfying movie kisses over the years, there have also been plenty of documented smooches, on film and in real life, that range from somewhat cringey to downright uncomfortable. In 2026, Stone told Sirius XM's "Radio Andy" show that "Casino" co-star Robert De Niro was "the best kisser in the business" and said, "Oh, he kissed me right out of my shoes."
Although business was the name of the game back then, Stone clearly enjoyed her 1995 smooch with De Niro. In 2003, however, Stone was part of another extremely memorable kiss — one so extraordinary that it made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Stone agreed to auction off a 45-second smooch on behalf of Project Angel Foods, a charity that provides meals to those with HIV/AIDS. In the end, a woman named Joni Rimm won the chance to make out with Stone for a staggering $50,000 donation.
Sharon Stone spontaneously raised $1 million in less than 10 minutes
When Sharon Stone isn't acting or painting, one can usually find her deeply involved in philanthropy. If there's a cause that Stone can support, she's usually on the front lines as a speaker, ambassador, trustee, or all of the above. Over the years, Stone has dedicated her time and resources to dozens of organizations concerning HIV/AIDS, humanitarian aid, and world peace.
In January 2005, Stone attended a World Economic Forum panel about malaria and its lethal effects on African children. According to CBS News, it was revealed that approximately 150,000 children die monthly due to a lack of bed nets to protect them. Stone told former Tanzanian president Benjamin William Mkapa, "I'd like to offer $10,000 to help you buy some bed nets today." Stone then turned around and told the other attendees, "Just stand up. People are dying in his country today."
It's no secret that those invited to the annual event, such as Bill Gates and former President Bill Clinton, almost always have more money than they know what to do with. Stone challenged the audience to put their money where their mouth was — and subsequently raised $1 million for bed nets in 5 minutes. Angelina Jolie, who was in attendance, reportedly told The Associated Press (via CBS News), "We can all contribute in our own way."
Sharon Stone has a deep-sea diving license
Plenty of actors, directors, and other high-profile figures in the entertainment industry hold some sort of diving license or certification, although with varying degrees of use. Some of the more prominent examples in Hollywood include Tom Cruise (a ferocious performer who has been arguably aging like fine wine), acclaimed director James Cameron, and the previously mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio.
It turns out that Sharon Stone also possesses a diving license, specifically a deep-sea rescue one. In 2026, Stone revealed on Variety's "Actors on Actors," which she appeared on alongside Keke Palmer, that she used her license to get through the production of "Sphere," a 1998 thriller directed by Barry Levinson. In the movie, Stone portrays Dr. Elizabeth "Beth" Halperin, who joins the exploration of a mysterious spacecraft.
"We wore the bell diving suits ... you have to be weighted so that you stay down," Stone explained to Palmer (via Variety). "You're underwater seven, eight hours a day ... It worked out for me because I have a deep-sea rescue diving license, but none of the rest of the actors did."