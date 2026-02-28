10 Celebs Who Were Saddled With Extreme Medical Debt
Medical debt is a huge problem for many people in the United States. A study published by Annals of Medicine & Surgery in 2025 stated that over half of Americans struggle to afford healthcare costs. Also, the study found that one in 10 adults across the United States owes more than $250 in medical debt. Some celebrities have seen how much medical debt affects people and have raised money to help alleviate the financial strain.
At the end of 2024, Kristen Bell, who stars in "Frozen" and "The Good Place," joined Instagram influencer Tommy Marcus, who goes by Quentin Quarantino, to raise money and awareness about medical debt. Bell, along with many of her fans, donated money to cover medical costs for those in need. Actor Matt Damon ("Good Will Hunting"/"The Martian") joined the cause as well to donate his own money to add to the amounts previously raised. According to Newsweek, Damon and his wife were matching donations up to $100,000. This problem doesn't just happen to people struggling to make ends meet. Medical debt has also affected celebrities to the point that they've had to sell their homes, file for bankruptcy, or launch fundraising campaigns online. These 10 celebrities have faced extreme medical debt despite their wealth and fame.
Selma Blair
Actress Selma Blair, who starred in "Cruel Intentions" and the "Hellboy" films, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder multiple sclerosis in 2018. She's been vocal about her health issues, especially since her diagnosis. Blair told People magazine she had experienced symptoms since she was around 7 years old, yet no doctors paid attention to her issues until she was in her 40s. After a lifetime of struggling, she finally got an answer and received treatment.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Blair detailed how having a disability changes a person's life and can heavily impact finances. Even her success as a famous actress didn't insulate her from worrying about keeping a roof over her head or providing for herself and her child. "If I don't [get] my SAG insurance, then I don't get my blood products. I don't think people get how expensive it is to be disabled." She continued, "But I know I'm privileged, and others struggle so much more." As Blair pointed out, people without health insurance must deal with larger price tags or go without specialized treatment.
Evangeline Lilly
Although Evangeline Lilly hated her role in "Lost," the popular television series arguably launched her career. After the series ended, Lilly went on to star in "The Hobbit" films and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp. In May 2025, Lilly was at the beach and fainted. The loss of consciousness caused her to hit her head and face onto a boulder. After visiting the doctor, they determined the fall caused brain damage and diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury. Lilly was transparent and open about her ordeal, even posting pictures and information on her Substack.
Lilly has continued to document her journey online. In January 2026, she posted updates about her condition on Instagram. She detailed how her physicians have prescribed a long list of supplements to help her "remedy the deficiencies" in her brain. The video's caption said, "I have spent a lot of money getting evaluated and getting targeted, expert advice on how to heal my brain. Not everyone can afford to do this. This advice was for me specifically and may not be the exact right path for everyone. I am not a doctor nor an authority on any of this. But in the absence of affordable medical care in this country, I am sharing some of the advice."
Gary Coleman
During the late 1970s and 1980s, one of the most popular shows on television was "Diff'rent Strokes." The star of the show was a young Gary Coleman. Playing the young and clever Arnold Jackson made Coleman a household name. Everyone knew his "Whatchoo talkin' 'bout?" catchphrase. After the hit show ended in 1986, Coleman struggled to find more acting jobs. People were so familiar with his role in "Diff'rent Strokes" that they didn't want to cast him in anything else.
Coleman also had a genetic disorder called nephritis that affected how his kidneys worked. Throughout his life, he had to undergo kidney dialysis regularly and had multiple kidney transplants. The disorder also stunted his growth. As an adult, Coleman was 4 feet 8 inches tall. Coleman told the "Today" show in 2008 that he didn't like discussing his ailments because he thought it would limit his work options. When he was a minor, Coleman's parents mismanaged his money. That, combined with his health issues, caused Coleman to file for bankruptcy. "Today" noted that before his 2008 appearance, Coleman had sold autographed memorabilia for $400,000. The proceeds went toward paying down outstanding medical bills. Coleman died after a fall in his home in 2010.
David Cassidy
Famous parents and global success didn't insulate David Cassidy from financial issues, including medical debt. Cassidy's dad, singer and actor Jack Cassidy, helped him start his career as a teenager. With his boy-next-door charm and singing abilities, Cassidy got the leading role on "The Partridge Family," a sitcom that followed a family band. The show was a huge success, and their single "I Think I Love You" only added fuel to the fire. Almost overnight, Cassidy was a huge star singing in front of sold-out audiences. From the young age of 21, his fame in the 1970s rivaled that of other well-known musicians like Elvis and The Beatles. He had his own paid fan club and, at his peak, earned $50,000 a night.
As Cassidy got older and pop culture shifted, the mania over him faded somewhat. However, Cassidy kept reinventing his musical sound and turned out more than one hit over the years. Unfortunately, Cassidy also faced many medical issues. In the documentary "David Cassidy: The Last Session," Cassidy said he suffered from organ failure due to his years of alcohol abuse. Extensive medical treatment and canceled performances caused his debt to rise. In 2015, Cassidy filed for bankruptcy, listing medical debts as one of the major costs he needed to clear. Only two years later, Cassidy died of kidney and liver failure.
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek was one of those faces that millennials grew up seeing. From 1998 to 2003, Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery on the iconic teen drama, "Dawson's Creek." Even if someone never watched an episode of The WB series, they knew Van Der Beek was the star. He also starred in memorable films like 1999's "Varsity Blues." In late 2024, Van Der Beek announced he had stage 3 colorectal cancer and was open about his diagnosis. While undergoing treatment for the cancer, Van Der Beek auctioned off memorabilia items from his projects to help pay for his rising medical costs.
Sadly, Van Der Beek died at the age of 48 on February 11, 2026. After his passing, family and friends started a GoFundMe for Van Der Beek's widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, who range from 2 to 15 years old. With all the medical debt incurred during Van Der Beek's illness, his wife wasn't sure if they would be able to pay both their mortgage and the medical debt. The GoFundMe page stated that the costs had put the family in jeopardy of losing their home. Funds raised would ensure they could stay in the house while paying debts and providing for educational expenses for the children.
Sharon Stone
In the 1990s, actress Sharon Stone embodied the femme fatale archetype. Many of her characters were beautiful but deadly. Her big break came when she starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the sci-fi classic "Total Recall." However, her infamous role in 1992's "Basic Instinct" cemented her place in Hollywood history. Stone went on to star in several blockbuster movies and a few television appearances. She's won several awards for her acting, including a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in 1996 for "Casino."
When Stone experienced tragic health issues, she still faced an uphill battle, even though she is a very famous actress. In 2001, Stone had a stroke, and doctors gave her a 1% chance of survival. She told The Hollywood Reporter that the stroke changed her life and the way she thinks. It also changed her financial status. Stone said, "[W]hen I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people's names." Stone had medical bills, and it took her seven years to recover from the stroke. During that time, her fortune went from $18 million to nothing, largely due to people taking advantage of her medical frailty.
Dick York
Actor Dick York was best known for his role on the classic television show "Bewitched." He played the witch Samantha's non-magical husband, Darrin, from 1964 to 1969. After five seasons on the hit show, a back injury forced him to quit. The back injury originated when York filmed the movie "They Came to Cordura" (1959), and a stunt went wrong. Over the years, it escalated to a degenerative back disorder, which caused York to suffer from chronic pain.
York couldn't book acting work regularly due to the mix of chronic pain and addiction to painkillers. During a 2024 interview with Fox News, author and biographer Herbie J. Pilato said York struggled immensely toward the end of his life. "He went from being a star of one of the biggest TV shows in the history of television to cleaning toilets. It was humbling for him, and he never complained about it, but ... it should not have happened," Pilato stated. York died in 1992 when he was 63 years old.
Rondell Sheridan
Actor and comedian Rondell Sheridan experienced a major health emergency in 2025. Most people remember Sheridan from the Disney Channel series starring Raven-Symoné, "That's So Raven," where he played the titular character's father, Victor. Sheridan reprised the role on "Cory in the House" and "Raven's Home."
In May 2025, Sheridan posted on Instagram that he had been hospitalized. The 66-year-old said he had been in the hospital for close to a month due to pancreatitis. He said he'd lost about 30 pounds. "Of the last 32 days, I've spent 23 days in a hospital bed. I've been attached to at least one IV each day. Some days, as many as 3. I've had more than 7 days in a row of my blood being drawn twice a day," Sheridan said. A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for his medical bills and other expenses while he took time off to recover. Initially, the fundraising goal was $35,000. After receiving over $84,000 in pledges, Sheridan paused the donations.
Toni Braxton
There are many tragic details about Toni Braxton. The singer has recorded many major R&B hits, such as "Un-Break My Heart" and "Breathe Again." Braxton made millions of dollars in sales, yet she had to file for bankruptcy twice. In an interview with "20/20," Braxton revealed what caused her money troubles. In 1998, she filed for bankruptcy. Part of it was due to predatory practices in the music industry that can cause musicians to remain in perpetual debt. She also admitted she splurged on housewares, including Fabergé eggs.
When Braxton filed for bankruptcy in 2010, the cause was due in large part to medical issues. Braxton was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder lupus. Because of lupus and a heart condition, Braxton's health started failing. Braxton had been performing a long-running show in Las Vegas when a doctor told her that she could no longer perform as much and needed to reduce her performances to only a few songs on an occasional basis. Canceling the Las Vegas show, missing other performances, and the mounting medical bills caused Braxton to file for bankruptcy a second time.
Ray J
Ray Norwood Jr., better known as Ray J, has had many controversies over the years. These include domestic disputes, his scandalous history with Kim Kardashian, and his relationship with Donald Trump. Ray J first became famous in the late 1990s with his song "Let It Go" from the "Set It Off" soundtrack. Besides music, he also acted. His longest-running appearance was alongside his sister, singer Brandy Norwood, on her hit television show "Moesha." Ray J has had success as both a TV actor and an R&B musician.
In January 2026, Ray J gave a health update on Instagram Live. According to Ray J, he went into the hospital after suffering from pneumonia. While in the hospital, doctors found his heart was failing, beating at only 25%, and was "black" on one side. He said the damage was caused by years of drug and alcohol abuse. Sadly, Ray J said he doesn't expect to live past 2027 based on what the doctors told him. With the mounting medical bills and inability to perform, Ray J said his sister Brandy was covering his expenses. Ray J said, "Shout out to Brandy for looking out for me. She paid my bills for me for the rest of the year." He also plans on seeking treatment in Haiti.