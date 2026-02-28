10 Celebs Who Were Saddled With Extreme Medical Debt

Medical debt is a huge problem for many people in the United States. A study published by Annals of Medicine & Surgery in 2025 stated that over half of Americans struggle to afford healthcare costs. Also, the study found that one in 10 adults across the United States owes more than $250 in medical debt. Some celebrities have seen how much medical debt affects people and have raised money to help alleviate the financial strain.

At the end of 2024, Kristen Bell, who stars in "Frozen" and "The Good Place," joined Instagram influencer Tommy Marcus, who goes by Quentin Quarantino, to raise money and awareness about medical debt. Bell, along with many of her fans, donated money to cover medical costs for those in need. Actor Matt Damon ("Good Will Hunting"/"The Martian") joined the cause as well to donate his own money to add to the amounts previously raised. According to Newsweek, Damon and his wife were matching donations up to $100,000. This problem doesn't just happen to people struggling to make ends meet. Medical debt has also affected celebrities to the point that they've had to sell their homes, file for bankruptcy, or launch fundraising campaigns online. These 10 celebrities have faced extreme medical debt despite their wealth and fame.