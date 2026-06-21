Meet Taylor Sheridan & Wife Nicole Muirbrook's Son Gus
Over the years and across multiple different installments, "Yellowstone" co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has repeatedly drawn inspiration from his actual life to make his projects feel more real. From Taylor Sheridan's age-gap marriage to Nicole Muirbrook seemingly mirroring his on-screen relationship with Bella Hadid, to his lavish lifestyle on an actual ranch in Texas, the actor's real life is very influential in his career choices. In fact, it was the birth of his son that apparently changed the prolific creator's entire Hollywood trajectory, and "Yellowstone" fans can reasonably credit Gus for both the show and every spinoff since. Sheridan has said as much, stating in interviews that Gus inspired him to seek out more roles behind the camera rather than continuing to work in front of it.
The happy couple welcomed their son into the world on September 23, 2010, making him a Libra for the astrology-aligned folks. After a brief period living in Muirbrook's home state of Wyoming, the "Sons of Anarchy" star moved the family to Texas permanently. His massive success as a screenwriter was a real rags to riches story for "Yellowstone's" Sheridan, totally changing his and Muirbrook's lives, including leading to the purchase of two expansive Texas ranches. Their family now resides mainly at the picturesque Bosque Ranch.
Nicole Muirbrook's Instagram shows Gus Sheridan living his best life
Though there are many tragic details about Taylor Sheridan's own life and childhood, he appears to be doing everything right when it comes to raising his son Gus with wife Nicole Muirbrook. In particular, there are a lot of intimate photos of the family's idyllic ranch life on the model's Instagram. Among the many shots of Gus getting up to typical outdoorsy activities, Muibrook posted a sweet photoset for Mother's Day in 2026. One of the pics shows an adorable moment in a boxing ring, likely post-playfight. Besides that, Gus even has his own ragtag group of friends, as highlighted in another Instagram post. It almost looks like '90s grunge — all it needs is some skateboards — showing Gus and two other boys posing in front of an open trailer.
Muirbrook posted the pic as the last of a set honoring Gus' 13th birthday, in 2023. As of this writing, he is likely in the throes of teenage angst, as he turns 16 in September 2026. That could explain why there aren't that many photos of Gus these days on either Sheridan or Muirbrook's Instagram accounts. Nevertheless, there's always a chance that Gus will follow in his parents' footsteps and become an actor, especially since he's already appeared in "Wind River," one of the "Yellowstone" co-creator's movie projects, back in 2017.