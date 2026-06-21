Meet Taylor Sheridan & Wife Nicole Muirbrook's Son Gus

Over the years and across multiple different installments, "Yellowstone" co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has repeatedly drawn inspiration from his actual life to make his projects feel more real. From Taylor Sheridan's age-gap marriage to Nicole Muirbrook seemingly mirroring his on-screen relationship with Bella Hadid, to his lavish lifestyle on an actual ranch in Texas, the actor's real life is very influential in his career choices. In fact, it was the birth of his son that apparently changed the prolific creator's entire Hollywood trajectory, and "Yellowstone" fans can reasonably credit Gus for both the show and every spinoff since. Sheridan has said as much, stating in interviews that Gus inspired him to seek out more roles behind the camera rather than continuing to work in front of it.

The happy couple welcomed their son into the world on September 23, 2010, making him a Libra for the astrology-aligned folks. After a brief period living in Muirbrook's home state of Wyoming, the "Sons of Anarchy" star moved the family to Texas permanently. His massive success as a screenwriter was a real rags to riches story for "Yellowstone's" Sheridan, totally changing his and Muirbrook's lives, including leading to the purchase of two expansive Texas ranches. Their family now resides mainly at the picturesque Bosque Ranch.