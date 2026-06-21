How Many Movies Have Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Made Together? How They Feel About Sharing The Screen

When it comes to Hollywood romance, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are the embodiment of couple goals. While the two first met almost 20 years earlier, they started their romance in 1983 and haven't looked back since. For more than four decades, the couple has maintained their status as two of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood, and, perhaps most importantly, Russell and Hawn have looked absolutely adorable together every step of the way. And, like other great Hollywood couples, Russell and Hawn have made their fair share of movies together, reaching five in total.

Hawn and Russell's first meeting was in 1966 when they were both cast in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." Russell, just 16 at the time, was one of the stars of the movie while Hawn, who was 21, was just starting her career, playing "Giggly Girl." Hawn's career exploded soon after, and she was an Oscar winner by the time the two fell in love while making "Swing Shift." Three years later, the duo would share the screen again in "Overboard," a comedy that failed at the box office when it came out but became a cult classic. More importantly, Hawn revealed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017 that when she and Russell had rewatched the movie, it sparked something inside her, saying, "You know how sometimes you forget why you fall in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love with him." The two would wait over 30 years before teaming up again for 2018's "The Christmas Chronicles," where they played Santa and Mrs. Claus. Two years later, they returned to those roles for "The Christmas Chronicles 2."