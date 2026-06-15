How Many Grandkids Do Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Have? Get To Know Their Growing Family

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn seemed to have cracked the code to having a successful Hollywood relationship. The couple first met while filming "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1966, but they didn't begin dating until they reunited on the set of "Swing Shift" in 1983. Their relationship blossomed and the two never looked back. Despite their long-lasting romance, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never married. Over the years, both have explained that they simply never felt the need to make their commitment official, as their relationship is strong enough without any sort of certificate or ceremony.

In addition to being major movie stars with impressive careers and an enduring love story, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a blended family of four kids. Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are from Hawn's marriage to Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Hawn and Kurt also welcomed son Wyatt Russell together in 1986. In recent years, their family tree has expanded even further, with a bunch of grandchildren who have become a major source of joy for the longtime couple. Together, the "Overboard" costars have eight grandchildren. Here's everything to know about the couple's growing family and the grandchildren who call them Gogi (Russell) and Gogo (Hawn).