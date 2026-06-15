How Many Grandkids Do Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Have? Get To Know Their Growing Family
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn seemed to have cracked the code to having a successful Hollywood relationship. The couple first met while filming "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1966, but they didn't begin dating until they reunited on the set of "Swing Shift" in 1983. Their relationship blossomed and the two never looked back. Despite their long-lasting romance, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have never married. Over the years, both have explained that they simply never felt the need to make their commitment official, as their relationship is strong enough without any sort of certificate or ceremony.
In addition to being major movie stars with impressive careers and an enduring love story, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a blended family of four kids. Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are from Hawn's marriage to Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Hawn and Kurt also welcomed son Wyatt Russell together in 1986. In recent years, their family tree has expanded even further, with a bunch of grandchildren who have become a major source of joy for the longtime couple. Together, the "Overboard" costars have eight grandchildren. Here's everything to know about the couple's growing family and the grandchildren who call them Gogi (Russell) and Gogo (Hawn).
Ryder Russell Robinson is the oldest grandchild of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn's lookalike daughter Kate Hudson was the first to make Kurt Russell and Hawn grandparents. Hudson and her then-husband, the Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, welcomed their son Ryder Russell Robinson in 2004. "I was, like, 12 when I [had him]," Hudson joked on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" in 2019. "In terms of a Hollywood actress, I was like a teen mom," she added. At the time of Ryder's birth, Hudson was 24.
And now Ryder is all grown up: in 2022, he graduated from high school. "Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life," Hudson captioned an Instagram post. "You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter."
Evidently, Ryder's keen on following in his parents' footsteps. He not only joined a band called Codependence, but in 2025, he popped up in an episode of his mom's show "Running Point." And then, in May 2026, Ryder graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. The whole family — including a very proud Russell and Hawn — celebrated the special occasion, according to photos posted on Hudson's Instagram feed.
Bingham Hawn Bellamy was born in July 2011
Kate Hudson welcomed her second son, Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, on July 9, 2011. His dad is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, one of Kate Hudson's exes who she still gets along with. Bing's first name holds a special family meaning as it pays tribute to both Matt's mother's maiden name and Kurt Russell's father's name.
Though his mom is an actor and his dad is a musician, Bing's interests lie elsewhere: baseball and investing. "He really is into the stock market and has been for years," Hudson told People magazine in June 2024. "And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are. He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It's crazy. So he'll be very interesting to watch grow up."
Not unlike his siblings, Bing has lived much of his life out of the public eye. In April 2026, however, he walked the red carpet at the premiere of his mom's hit show "Running Point." It was the first red carpet that Bing attended since he went to Goldie Hawn's annual "Goldie's Love in for Kids" event in Beverly Hills in 2016.
Kate Hudson gave birth to Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018
The youngest of Kate Hudson's three kids is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, a daughter born to the actor and her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, in October 2018. Rani has a lot in common with her famous grandmother. During an appearance on "The Rachael Ray Show," Hudson revealed that Rani shares Goldie Hawn's bright outlook on life and ability to find wonder in everyday moments. "Rani sees beauty in everything. She dances through the streets, literally," Hudson said in 2022. "She sings so everyone can hear her. A lot like mama ... and grandma. My mom looked at her the other day and was like, 'I never want her to lose this.' Because she really, she feels it. She feels life."
Rani, Hudson, and Hawn all appeared together on the cover of People magazine in 2020. "When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal," Hawn told the outlet at the time. "I mean, it really is." And don't think for one second that Rani doesn't have her Gogi around her finger, either. In 2022, Hawn shared a photo of Kurt Russell dressed up as Prince Charming for Rani's princess-themed 4th birthday. "You are the real queen!" Hawn wrote on Instagram. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me!"
Wilder Brooks Hudson is the oldest son of Oliver Hudson and Erinn Hudson
Oliver Hudson and his wife, fellow actor Erinn Hudson, welcomed their first son, Wilder Brooks Hudson, in August 2007. "I'm so tired, but I'm on a high, and I want to take in all of it," Oliver told E! News (via People) after welcoming his first child. Wilder, the second grandchild of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, is keeping the family business alive, making his movie debut in Netflix's "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" in 2025, working alongside his famous dad. The role marked a major milestone for Wilder and gave him an opportunity to experience firsthand what life is like on a professional film set. It also offered fans a rare chance to see a member of the next generation of the Russell-Hawn-Hudson family step into the entertainment world.
After Oliver watched the first take of his son acting, he couldn't help but get emotional. "I just swelled with this pride that I'd never felt before, and it was just overwhelming and it made me emotional," Oliver told People in 2025. "That was a moment for me that I will never, ever forget." Wilder and his cousins seem to have all inherited the entertainment gene, says Oliver. "All the kids, all the cousins, Kate's kids, my kids — everyone wants to be an actor. It's just in the DNA, I guess," he told the outlet.
Bodhi Hawn Hudson was born in 2010
Oliver Hudson and Erinn Hudson's middle child Bodhi Hawn Hudson is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's third-eldest grandchild. He was born in March 2010 — and it was Hawn who shared that happy news with the world on X. "Hurray! Baby BOY born to my son Oliver and his beautiful wife Erinn TODAY So happy! A new life! I'm Dancin my happy dance," the "Death Becomes Her" star wrote.
Bodhi, not unlike his siblings, has largely been raised away from the spotlight despite belonging to one of Hollywood's most recognizable families. Oliver and Erinn have occasionally shared glimpses of family life over the years, giving fans rare updates on their children while generally keeping their day-to-day lives private. Bodhi also appears to share a close bond with his siblings and cousins, who make up the growing Russell-Hawn-Hudson family tree. And while he hasn't pursued the spotlight like his older brother, his place in the next generation of the crew is still well documented in photos shared on social media.
Rio Laura Hudson is the first granddaughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Oliver Hudson and Erinn Hudson's youngest child, Rio Laura Hudson, was born in July 2013. Rio is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's first granddaughter. When Rio arrived, her grandmother took to social media to express her excitement. "Welcome Rio! Our first baby girl to join our family! @theoliverhudson and Erinn thank you for bringing so much JOY to our lives! #happiness," Hawn wrote on X at the time.
In August 2025, attended the premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2" with Hawn. At one point, the grandma-granddaughter duo chatted with Access Hollywood. Rio appeared completely comfortable in front of the camera — clearly, the apple doesn't fall far from the A-list tree. When asked by the outlet to share her thoughts on Rio getting into show business, Hawn replied, "I don't think we have a choice."
Moreover, fans couldn't help but notice how much Rio resembles her famous Gogo. "Mini Goldie ! Beautiful like her grandma," one fan commented on Access Hollywood's Instagram video. "Omg grandmas genes are STRONG," another Instagram user wrote.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's youngest son welcomed Buddy Prine Russell in 2021
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's biological son Wyatt Russell welcomed his first child, a son named Buddy Prine Russell, in March 2021. Wyatt and his wife, actor Meredith Hagner, were overjoyed to become parents.
This was a thrilling chapter for Wyatt, who had already built a successful acting career of his own. The "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" star has spoken openly about how much fatherhood shifted his perspective and quickly became one of the most meaningful experiences of his life. "It's incredible," Wyatt told Entertainment Tonight shortly after his wife gave birth. "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be. ... Biologically, I think it does something to your brain where you just erase half your life before you've lived there."
Buddy is Kurt and Goldie's seventh grandchild. Since Wyatt and Meredith are extremely private and have chosen not to share photos of Buddy (or his little brother, who you'll read about next). Buddy doesn't appear on his grandmother's social media, either. Photos Wyatt and Meredith have shared of their children typically feature emojis over their faces.
Boone Joseph Russell is the baby of the bunch
Boone Joseph Russell is the youngest of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's grandchildren. He joined the Russell-Hawn-Hudson family in February 2024. For the time being, Boone is the baby of the bunch, and he's got a big brother and six first cousins to look out for him.
A little over a year after Boone's birth, mom Meredith Hagner took to Instagram to share that she and Wyatt Russell moved their family to Colorado. "Moved to a pocket of heaven in the mountains on the river, deeply enjoying this life season with the sweetest little dudes, so much family time, made some art i feel very proud of, swam in rivers, rode horses, found secret beaches, made some soul friends, actressed, fell more in love with my husband who rules at being dad. What a gift it is to be," she captioned the post. She included several photos of her two young sons, keeping their faces obscured.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have played a lot of iconic roles over the years, but none are quite like Gogi and Gogo. In May 2026, Hawn shared her grandma philosophy with People: "Happiness, joy, the joy of life, playfulness, being there. Wherever they are, I'm happy." Kurt Russell has shared a similar sentiment. "It's fun to watch, it really is, with all of our kids...We are very fortunate," Russell said on a 2024 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (via People).