The Daytime TV Legend That Surprised Sherri Shepherd In An Iconic On-Air Moment
During her many years on daytime TV, Sherri Shepherd has hosted more than 1,000 episodes. After Shepherd originally got her start on TV as an actor, her time on "The View" paved the way for her eponymous talk show, "Sherri." While the TV host usually has time to prepare for her guests ahead of time, in some cases, she's kept completely in the dark.
For instance, in October 2025, Shepherd commemorated National TV Talk Show Host Day by listing some of the pivotal TV personalities of the past. However, as she was speaking, Shepherd stopped and requested glasses to read the teleprompter. In answer to her query, Sally Jessy Raphael burst onto the set carrying an extra pair of her famous red-framed specs. Shepherd excitedly embraced Raphael and donned the glasses so they could twin. "I'm honored that you're here," Shepherd declared. "When I think about, like, the legendary talk show host, I always think about you. I watched you all the time."
Even though Raphael's show was canceled in 2002, she never left the spotlight completely. In addition to numerous guest appearances on other talk shows, she briefly had her own online series, "Sally Jessy Rides." Although Raphael's appearance on Shepherd's show was framed as a surprise, it's possible that, given the bit about the glasses, Shepherd might have been more clued-in than she appeared. Either way, the bond between the two women was delightful. Six months later, Raphael posted a still shot of them embracing on Facebook in honor of Shepherd's birthday.
Shepherd and Raphael have both weathered their share of career setbacks
Sally Jessy Raphael's surprise appearance was her second time as a guest on Sherri Shepherd's show. The first time was May 2024, and she and Shepherd sat down for an in-depth conversation. Raphael talked about resilience after being fired 27 times. In the face of the abrupt cancellation of her long-running daytime show over a ratings debacle, she still approached the situation with humor. Raphael's final episode included a silent movie parody of her destroying some of her many pairs of red glasses in various creative ways.
While Shepherd may not have endured as many job losses as Raphael, she's also overcome significant obstacles. Shepherd's experience with the vagaries of TV happened right as she made the leap into acting on "Cleghorne!" "I had that big break . . . and then it was canceled," Shepherd recalled to Ebony in 2018. "I lost my apartment, my car was repossessed and I was homeless for a year." Humor was even more essential for Shepherd, and her standup comedy performances benefitted her mental health as she worked to find acting gigs. Like Raphael, Shepherd had to endure additional job insecurity due to the unpredictability of guest spots or other shows being cancelled.
Years later, Shepherd was so adamant about appearing on "The View" that she took a last-minute opportunity amid a complicated pregnancy. In the end, tenacity and comedic skills paved the way for Shepherd's stunning transformation into a talk show host.