The Daytime TV Legend That Surprised Sherri Shepherd In An Iconic On-Air Moment

During her many years on daytime TV, Sherri Shepherd has hosted more than 1,000 episodes. After Shepherd originally got her start on TV as an actor, her time on "The View" paved the way for her eponymous talk show, "Sherri." While the TV host usually has time to prepare for her guests ahead of time, in some cases, she's kept completely in the dark.

For instance, in October 2025, Shepherd commemorated National TV Talk Show Host Day by listing some of the pivotal TV personalities of the past. However, as she was speaking, Shepherd stopped and requested glasses to read the teleprompter. In answer to her query, Sally Jessy Raphael burst onto the set carrying an extra pair of her famous red-framed specs. Shepherd excitedly embraced Raphael and donned the glasses so they could twin. "I'm honored that you're here," Shepherd declared. "When I think about, like, the legendary talk show host, I always think about you. I watched you all the time."

Even though Raphael's show was canceled in 2002, she never left the spotlight completely. In addition to numerous guest appearances on other talk shows, she briefly had her own online series, "Sally Jessy Rides." Although Raphael's appearance on Shepherd's show was framed as a surprise, it's possible that, given the bit about the glasses, Shepherd might have been more clued-in than she appeared. Either way, the bond between the two women was delightful. Six months later, Raphael posted a still shot of them embracing on Facebook in honor of Shepherd's birthday.