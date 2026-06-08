Sally Jessy Raphael Fans Will Remember This Iconic Moment From Her Final Talk Show Episode

For 19 years, Sally Jessy Raphael reigned over syndicated television with her talk show, "Sally." She was the first female host of a nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Raphael was among the successful '80s talk show hosts who inspired tabloid TV, where hosts bring on guests to settle their problems in front of a live audience. Alongside the wild guests she would have on the series, Raphael was best known for her signature red-rimmed glasses.

Raphael told The Television Academy Foundation that her trademark, the glasses, was purely accidental. "One day I looked at the teleprompter and couldn't see it as well as I should have," she said. "So I went to the store, and they tried to upsell me, saying, 'Do you want to spend a little bit more? Because the only glasses we have at that price are red.' So red it was."

So what did Raphael do when her show was canceled in 2002? Destroy the red glasses. In the finale, there was a montage showing Raphael breaking apart the glasses in increasingly elaborate ways, from dropping a bowling pin on them, to running them over with a car and train. The montage ended with Raphael throwing the glasses off a bridge while they were tied to two bricks, implying she's drowning the glasses. It was very clear that she was done with that era and ready to move on to the next.