Mayim Bialik Is More Similar To Amy Farrah Fowler Than It Seems

Mayim Bialik joined "The Big Bang Theory" for a hilariously practical reason, though whether she knew it or not, that act was very much in-character for Amy Farrah Fowler. Knowing what she's been up to in real life, we can't help but wonder if that similarity is just a coincidence. Cast as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler in 2010, she was not only Sheldon's intellectual match, but also someone who could fact-check the show's science jokes. Bialik was the only member of "The Big Bang Theory" cast to actually have the academic background to substantiate Amy's supposed genius.

Bialik had her big break as a teenager on the NBC sitcom "Blossom" from 1991 to 1995. She then decided to step away from acting for 12 years to earn a degree after her Persian-Jewish tutor on the set of "Blossom" inspired her to view the pursuit of science differently. "This was the first time that I had heard a person, and a woman yet, talk about science as if it were poetry," she told Steve Levitt on the People I (Mostly) Admire podcast in 2020. "I was nerdy and started crying when I realized how beautiful the universe is."

That passion led her to UCLA, where she earned a B.S. in neuroscience. She continued into the university's doctoral program and completed her PhD in said field by 2007. Boston University later recognized that record as well, awarding her an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at its commencement on May 18, 2014. That means that among "The Big Bang Theory" cast Bialik got the farthest in school.