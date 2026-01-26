Here's How Far The Big Bang Cast Cast Got In School

When "The Big Bang Theory" first made its spectacular debut in 2007, audiences all around the world instantly fell in love with the sitcom's quirky characters, zany humor, and its unapologetic celebration of nerd culture. With a stacked cast of talented actors including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco, the series focused on a group of socially awkward physicists and engineers who find their lives shaken up when a beautiful aspiring actress moves in across the hall, leading to endless hijinks and hilarity.

Throughout its 12 season run, brilliant science figures like Stephen Hawking and Neil deGrasse Tyson made appearances on the sitcom, and fans may be interested to know that many of its cast members have their own impressive educational backgrounds. Some may be surprised to learn the truth about Mayim Bialik's education, as much like her character Amy Farrah Fowler, the former child star has quite the academic resume.

Similarly, it's easy to wonder just how Jim Parsons compares to "Big Bang Theory's" Sheldon Cooper in real life. Although the actor may not have a degree in physics, his education and theater training is nonetheless remarkable. Despite having vastly different schooling backgrounds, the cast members of "The Big Bang Theory" all helped the sitcom dominate the TV world while earning them a pretty penny and endless accolades.