Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross: Here's How They Met & Fell In Love

Katharine Ross is forever linked to her performance in "The Graduate," in which her character, Elaine Robinson, eventually marries Dustin Hoffman's character, Benjamin Braddock. At the time the movie was released in 1967, Ross had already experienced two marriages and two divorces. It would take over a decade until Ross found lasting love with fellow actor Sam Elliott.

It took a while to get the timing right. When he and Ross first worked together on "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in 1969, Elliott was still years away from his transformation into a '70s heartthrob, and he seemed to feel he needed to prove himself as an actor. "I didn't dare try to talk to her then," Elliott later informed AARP. "I was a shadow on the wall, a glorified extra in a bar scene." However, in a Life magazine article from around the same time, Ross was outspoken about being down to earth, so it's highly unlikely she would have snubbed Elliott. In fact, she probably would have thought Elliott's humble approach to acting was very refreshing.

When Elliott and Ross worked together on "The Legacy" in 1978, Ross was already in a relationship. While the creepy movie, which also included Roger Daltrey of "The Who," might seem an unlikely atmosphere for creating romance, Elliott and Ross had some cozy and steamy scenes together. Elliott's resume — and his confidence in general — had clearly grown. He could do his job and showcase his considerable charm. Ross was smitten, and they launched a decades-long partnership soon after.