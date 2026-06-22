The Trendiest New Hallmark Hunks Who Are Stealing The Hearts Of Fans Everywhere
Hallmark Channel movies are best for the plot — and by that, of course, we mean the very attractive leading men. Some of the famous Hallmark leading actors that make us sweat include Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Luke Macfarlane, but they aren't the only ones. New-to-Hallmark actors have been stealing our hearts in projects in 2026, and we hope to see a lot more of them in the future!
Some of these trendy new Hallmark hunks we've seen before on other hit series, like Ian Harding from "Pretty Little Liars" and Dominic Sherwood from "Shadowhunters." However, seeing these actors as leading men in Hallmark films hits totally different and makes us root for them all over again. (You'll definitely want to add their Hallmark rom-coms to your next date night in.)
While we love the leading ladies of Hallmark movies, we can't help but also admire the fine male specimens who've recently been featured on the network. With their dazzling smiles, charming personalities, and stunning physiques, they know how to turn up the heat in our favorite comfort movies.
Ian Harding went from teen TV series to Hallmark hunk
After starring in one of the most popular teen drama series of the era from 2010 to 2017, Ian Harding knew it was time for something different. He had some other acting jobs after "Pretty Little Liars" ended, but he really hit his stride once he joined Hallmark for 2022's "Ghosts of Christmas Always." He also starred in the 2024 movie "The Magic of Lemon Drops," the 2024 mini-series "Holidazed," and the 2026 film "Lost in Paradise."
"I've been so lucky to have lived in my early twenties that Hollywood dream life," he told Scary Mommy in 2024. But despite getting to travel the world and be on a hit TV series, he wasn't happy. Harding added, "I realized that I could go deeper into that world of doing the hustle, or I could follow this instinct I had that maybe the most tangible, meaningful things in my life were elsewhere. And it ended up being back where I started. I know how Hallmark that sounds, but it was true — I got to come back to DC and have my family there."
Seeing Harding on our screens again is such a treat, and we hope he has many more Hallmark projects in the future. He seems poised to be one of the network's mainstays.
Fans want more Nick Bateman on Hallmark Channel
Canadian actor Nick Bateman made his Hallmark Channel debut in 2019's "A Brush With Love" opposite "John Tucker Must Die" star Arielle Kebbel and "The Chicken Sisters" star Matthew James Dowden. The spring movie is about a woman with a dream of painting professionally while also choosing between two men to date. To be fair, how could it be a competition with Bateman in the running?
It appears that film wasn't a one-off, as it may have seemed. He's slated to appear in "Love Under the Mistletoe" opposite "Days of Our Lives" star Jen Lilley, premiering on July 25 as part of their 2026 Christmas in July event. The film follows Grace (Lilley) and her former high school crush, Ryan (Bateman), as they try to revive a charity fundraiser during the holiday season.
Bateman is so hunky that fans want to see more of him on their screen, and that could lead to him being a major Hallmark star. In a Facebook group called "Hallmark Fans' Movies & Christmas Movies Discussion," one person simply wrote, "More Nick Bateman movies please." We couldn't agree more!
Dominic Sherwood has made us sweat for years
Dominic Sherwood first came on our radar as Jace Wayland on the "Shadowhunters" series in 2016-2019, and now he's heating up our screens on the Hallmark Channel. The actor made his Hallmark debut on the "Haunted Wedding" in 2024, a movie about ghost hunters getting married at a haunted house starring "Pretty Little Liars" star Janel Parrish.
A year later, he appeared in "A Suite Holiday Romance," a Christmas movie full of deception and lies from both parties, starring "Chicago Med" star Jessy Schram. In a 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Schram gushed about her sexy co-star. "We did a Zoom table read, and the second Dominic started doing the role, I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm blushing,'" she told the outlet. "We didn't really have to work at chemistry, because he's just so good. He's so good at being charming and using all of that."
If even his professional co-star can't handle being around Sherwood, how do mortals like us stand a chance? Hopefully, we'll see much more of him in the world of Hallmark soon!
People can't get enough of Evan Broderick
Evan Roderick is a rising star, and fans are loving seeing him on Hallmark. The "Arrow" star first came to Hallmark in 2018 with a small role in "Garage Sale Mysteries: Picture a Murder." A few years later, he landed starring roles in 2022's "Autumn in the City" and "A Tale of Two Christmases," cementing his status as one of Hallmark's new heartthrobs.
Returning to his leading man role in 2025, Roderick starred in "A Make or Break Holiday" alongside Hunter King, who hosts a Christmas party for their families despite being separated. In 2026, he starred in the Valentine's Day-themed movie, "Because of Cupid," where best friends and bartenders enter a mocktail contest, accidentally adding a real love potion to their drink.
In comments on Roderick's Valentine's Day Instagram post promoting the Hallmark film, people swooned over the star. One person wrote, "This is a second hallmark movie I am watching with you as lead actor and you are now my favourite actor! Such ... an amazing performance!" Someone else praised, "Love EVERY movie you're in."