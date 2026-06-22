The Trendiest New Hallmark Hunks Who Are Stealing The Hearts Of Fans Everywhere

Hallmark Channel movies are best for the plot — and by that, of course, we mean the very attractive leading men. Some of the famous Hallmark leading actors that make us sweat include Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Luke Macfarlane, but they aren't the only ones. New-to-Hallmark actors have been stealing our hearts in projects in 2026, and we hope to see a lot more of them in the future!

Some of these trendy new Hallmark hunks we've seen before on other hit series, like Ian Harding from "Pretty Little Liars" and Dominic Sherwood from "Shadowhunters." However, seeing these actors as leading men in Hallmark films hits totally different and makes us root for them all over again. (You'll definitely want to add their Hallmark rom-coms to your next date night in.)

While we love the leading ladies of Hallmark movies, we can't help but also admire the fine male specimens who've recently been featured on the network. With their dazzling smiles, charming personalities, and stunning physiques, they know how to turn up the heat in our favorite comfort movies.