Inside Prince Harry's Relationship With Peter Phillips

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The name Peter Phillips might not ring a bell to the general public. To royal pundits however, he is well known as the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Mark Phillips. Peter isn't a working royal, despite his mother being King Charles III's sister, and that's because the Princess Royal willed it so. Despite being one of the most hardworking members of the royal family, Princess Anne didn't want her kids to have royal titles, as she did not wish for them to be limited by the firm.

The lack of a royal title has not affected Peter's spot in the line of succession, though. As of publication, he is 19th in line to the throne, but unless some unfathomable catastrophe strikes, he will never have to bear the burden of being a working royal. Of course, he grew up in the company of his cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, and had a pretty close bond with them throughout his childhood. Peter is older than William and Harry and almost served as an older brother of sorts during their formative years. He was often seen accompanying Harry and William during royal events, such as Trooping the Colour and Christmas service.

Of course, a lot has changed since then. Peter and William still appear to be close, with their children being good friends. As for Harry, it might be safe to say that his relationship with his cousin has definitely changed since the days of their youth. With the runaway royal residing in the U.S. and Peter remaining in the U.K., things were bound to change, and they certainly have.