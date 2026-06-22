Prince William & Princess Beatrice Quietly Shut Down Feud Rumors With A Single Interaction

Word on the street is that, when Prince William ascends the throne, he won't be as forgiving as King Charles III when it comes to unruly family members tarnishing the monarchy's reputation. So naturally, tongues are wagging that Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, are far from being in their famous cousin's good books since their father, former Prince Andrew, made history for all the wrong reasons. Amid rampant rumors that Beatrice and William (and, by extension, Eugenie) were feuding following Andrew's arrest in early 2026, the future king seemingly shut down the growing speculation at his cousin, Peter Phillips,' wedding in June.

The Prince of Wales was spotted kissing Beatrice on the cheek as guests gathered outside the church, leaving the talebearers momentarily speechless. While Eugenie didn't get a peck herself, William was also seen extending a friendly greeting to her. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that, while the prince had previously snubbed Andrew in public, he chose not to do the same here, which speaks volumes. "William does sometimes seem to wear his heart on his sleeve, so I think we can conclude that he doesn't hold Beatrice and Eugenie responsible in any way for their parents' sins," Bond surmised. "He knew the cameras were there, and he made a point of greeting them warmly."

Royal expert Robert Jobson agreed. In a column he penned for Hello! magazine, the author claimed that the last thing William wants to do is hold Beatrice and Eugenie accountable for their father's mistakes. "Those close to him say he is weary of the hysteria around Andrew. The outrage. The noise. The moral grandstanding," Jobson detailed. "His position is direct: Beatrice and Eugenie must not be punished for their father's alleged sins."