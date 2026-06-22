Prince William & Princess Beatrice Quietly Shut Down Feud Rumors With A Single Interaction
Word on the street is that, when Prince William ascends the throne, he won't be as forgiving as King Charles III when it comes to unruly family members tarnishing the monarchy's reputation. So naturally, tongues are wagging that Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, are far from being in their famous cousin's good books since their father, former Prince Andrew, made history for all the wrong reasons. Amid rampant rumors that Beatrice and William (and, by extension, Eugenie) were feuding following Andrew's arrest in early 2026, the future king seemingly shut down the growing speculation at his cousin, Peter Phillips,' wedding in June.
The Prince of Wales was spotted kissing Beatrice on the cheek as guests gathered outside the church, leaving the talebearers momentarily speechless. While Eugenie didn't get a peck herself, William was also seen extending a friendly greeting to her. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that, while the prince had previously snubbed Andrew in public, he chose not to do the same here, which speaks volumes. "William does sometimes seem to wear his heart on his sleeve, so I think we can conclude that he doesn't hold Beatrice and Eugenie responsible in any way for their parents' sins," Bond surmised. "He knew the cameras were there, and he made a point of greeting them warmly."
Royal expert Robert Jobson agreed. In a column he penned for Hello! magazine, the author claimed that the last thing William wants to do is hold Beatrice and Eugenie accountable for their father's mistakes. "Those close to him say he is weary of the hysteria around Andrew. The outrage. The noise. The moral grandstanding," Jobson detailed. "His position is direct: Beatrice and Eugenie must not be punished for their father's alleged sins."
Some sources reckon Prince William's nice gesture was all for show
You might think that Prince William's friendly demeanor towards cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would put the gossip of a brewing feud between them to bed for good. But alas, certain royal pundits weren't convinced by the apparent affection he showed towards them at Peter Phillips' wedding. Speculation was rife about what would happen to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost his title, and many royalists remain convinced William is hellbent on removing his cousins from the spotlight for good, in an attempt to make the public forget about the scandal that caused Andrew to be stripped of his title.
Scuttlebutt indicated the future king didn't want Beatrice and Eugenie at Peter's wedding in the first place, but King Charles III and Princess Anne, Peter's mother, insisted they attend. In fact, insiders even dished to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack, Naughty But Nice, that William and his wife, Princess Catherine, mostly avoided the two sisters during the festivities. "There was no effort to mingle," one source alleged, noting that the prince made haste to depart from his cousins after initially greeting them. Likewise, another added, "William and Kate weren't seeking them out. And they certainly weren't interested in being photographed with them."
In a December post, Shuter quoted sources who claimed the future monarch was also furious that Charles invited Beatrice and Eugenie to join the royal family for their annual Christmas walk. "William said it was a disaster waiting to happen," one disclosed. "He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters." Sadly, with rumors swirling that Beatrice's marriage is reportedly on the rocks amid Andrew's royal downfall, we're inclined to agree with William's assessment there.