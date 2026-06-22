Hallmark Star Arielle Kebbel's Best Short Hair Looks Over The Years

There's just something about "Marshals" actor Arielle Kebbel that instantly transports you back to the 2000s. Her role in the iconic 2006 romcom "John Tucker Must Die," as well as "Aquamarine" and a stint on CW's "The Vampire Diaries," have made her a fashion staple for tween girls of the era. Kebbel has seen both physical and career transformations over her decades of acting, but one thing that has ironically stayed consistent has been her bold variances in hairstyles. While blond hair remained a staple for most of her onscreen roles, darker roots and eyebrows suggest that she may be a natural brunette! Her dark blond hair from her early Hallmark appearances, in films "A Bride for Christmas" and "Bridal Wave," showed a happy medium between the two shades. She's also been known to rock darker hair colors on the red carpet occasionally, showing off the versatility of her look.

As the 2020s saw a massive influx of A-listers turning back to the early 2000s trend of glamorous extensions, it's worth noting how Kebbel manages to look fresh and fashionable even on the shorter end of the spectrum. Her self-proclaimed "big success" on the "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "Marshals," has her character defined by a short blond bob — not dissimilar to some of her looks from earlier in her career. Whether she's playing a mean girl, a marshal, a bride, or a beach babe, there's something about her dazzling smile, sweet eyes, and enthusiastic attitude that make her magnetic to watch. If you're planning a chop soon, look no further than Kebbel's best short hair looks over the years.