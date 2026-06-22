Hallmark Star Arielle Kebbel's Best Short Hair Looks Over The Years
There's just something about "Marshals" actor Arielle Kebbel that instantly transports you back to the 2000s. Her role in the iconic 2006 romcom "John Tucker Must Die," as well as "Aquamarine" and a stint on CW's "The Vampire Diaries," have made her a fashion staple for tween girls of the era. Kebbel has seen both physical and career transformations over her decades of acting, but one thing that has ironically stayed consistent has been her bold variances in hairstyles. While blond hair remained a staple for most of her onscreen roles, darker roots and eyebrows suggest that she may be a natural brunette! Her dark blond hair from her early Hallmark appearances, in films "A Bride for Christmas" and "Bridal Wave," showed a happy medium between the two shades. She's also been known to rock darker hair colors on the red carpet occasionally, showing off the versatility of her look.
As the 2020s saw a massive influx of A-listers turning back to the early 2000s trend of glamorous extensions, it's worth noting how Kebbel manages to look fresh and fashionable even on the shorter end of the spectrum. Her self-proclaimed "big success" on the "Yellowstone" spin-off series, "Marshals," has her character defined by a short blond bob — not dissimilar to some of her looks from earlier in her career. Whether she's playing a mean girl, a marshal, a bride, or a beach babe, there's something about her dazzling smile, sweet eyes, and enthusiastic attitude that make her magnetic to watch. If you're planning a chop soon, look no further than Kebbel's best short hair looks over the years.
Her beachy bob had a rhythm of its own
Arielle Kebbel's beaming smile was almost as iconic as her bob, seen here in a photo from a FOX fall press day in September 2024. The effortless waves helped to add some dimension and air to the style while never coming lower than her chin, giving her a bohemian yet put-together look for the occasion. The blond ombre also brought out the Florida native's strong tan, making her look sunkissed and radiant with the short, elegant cut.
Arielle Kebbel stunned as a brunette
One thing about Arielle Kebbel is that her expressions are one of her most essential features, with the star always punctuating her line delivery with some impactful face-acting. Looking over her shoulder with a wide smile posing for the paparazzi at the 2006 LA premiere for "The Grudge 2," Kebbel looked practically unrecognizable in shoulder-length black curls and micro bangs. Coming out the same year as "Aquamarine," the actor showed off her versatility in both genre acting as well as hair color.
This blond pixie cut had a glamorous edge
Arielle Kebbel's dark-haired look from "The Grudge 2" premiere was probably made all the more shocking by its stark departure from her red carpet appearance a mere few months prior. Posing with a textured, side-swept blond pixie cut for the July 2006 premiere of "John Tucker Must Die," the actor swapped out her sleek banged blond bob from the film for an edgier (yet glamorous) hairdo. Accentuated by soft gold hoops and some gold sequins on the strap of her white dress, Kebbel looked vivacious and stunning, making sure that her industry break-out was anything but dull.
Arielle Kebbel looked adorable with this brown pixie
Blond looks like Arielle Kebbel's staple hair color for her acting roles, but including this 2007 outing to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, the "Mardi Gras: Spring Break" actor always seemed to opt for a brunette look across several appearances at the brand's events. This romantic pixie cut was a far cry from some of her more textured looks, but paired perfectly with the ivory-and-brown patterned top with billowy sleeves. A thin brown headband only accentuated the cuteness of the look, framing her face perfectly.
This shaggy short hairdo paired perfectly with the black headband
While some of her looks brought elegance through minimalism, Arielle Kebbel went bolder with a pixie and hairband combo during the 2006 premiere of "Step Up." The iconic dance movie featuring industry newcomer Channing Tatum, and Kebbel channeled movement through this choppy short hairdo and a sporty black headband. Matching the black band lining the top of her silky shirt perfectly, and paired with a bold red lip, Kebbel displayed an impeccable sense of early 2000s fashion with this look. If blonds really do have more fun, you can only imagine that the "Gilmore Girls" actor was having the time of her life.
She looked absolutely stunning with this blunt bob
In this January 2023 appearance at the screening of "Maybe I Do," a then 37-year-old Arielle Kebbel looked just as vivacious and carefree in her short blond bob as she did over a decade prior. Although her style had definitely matured, wearing a white button-up and black blazer, her hair brought the same liveliness that all of her previous shorter looks embodied. This was also the same year that she and fellow "The Vampire Diaries" star, Zach Roerig, reunited for the Hallmark film "Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance" before confirming their romance in 2025.