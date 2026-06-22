Does Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Plan To Work With MacKenzie Scott Again? What She's Said

Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Scott have something in common that few people do — they're both female billionaires. They're also both divorced, and the two women have made it their life's mission to give back to those who need it most. Gates and Scott have combined their philanthropic efforts in the past, and the two appear cordial, at the very least. They haven't joined forces in any recent charitable ventures, but in a July 2024 interview with The New York Times, Gates confirmed that doing so again in the future wasn't off the table. "I think you make a false assumption to think that we may not work together more in the future, so let's just wait and see," she clarified. "We talk about our philanthropy. She's very proud of what she's doing, and I think she should be. I'm proud of what I'm doing, and I think there may be more intersections in the future, but we'll see."

The former Microsoft employee added that they'd both influenced each other. Scott is notoriously private and, as a result, she hasn't spoken publicly about her relationship with Gates. The two women did a whole lot of good when they collaborated, though. Their last joint venture was back in 2021, when they donated a total of $40 million across four worthy organizations dedicated to creating gender equality. The devoted philanthropists notably donated to the same cause again in 2024, though this was not them doing so jointly. Both women stepped up to help fund the School-Based Health Alliance, which strives to provide medical care to students. The total combined sum, from both, was a whopping $23 million.