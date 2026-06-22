Does Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Plan To Work With MacKenzie Scott Again? What She's Said
Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Scott have something in common that few people do — they're both female billionaires. They're also both divorced, and the two women have made it their life's mission to give back to those who need it most. Gates and Scott have combined their philanthropic efforts in the past, and the two appear cordial, at the very least. They haven't joined forces in any recent charitable ventures, but in a July 2024 interview with The New York Times, Gates confirmed that doing so again in the future wasn't off the table. "I think you make a false assumption to think that we may not work together more in the future, so let's just wait and see," she clarified. "We talk about our philanthropy. She's very proud of what she's doing, and I think she should be. I'm proud of what I'm doing, and I think there may be more intersections in the future, but we'll see."
The former Microsoft employee added that they'd both influenced each other. Scott is notoriously private and, as a result, she hasn't spoken publicly about her relationship with Gates. The two women did a whole lot of good when they collaborated, though. Their last joint venture was back in 2021, when they donated a total of $40 million across four worthy organizations dedicated to creating gender equality. The devoted philanthropists notably donated to the same cause again in 2024, though this was not them doing so jointly. Both women stepped up to help fund the School-Based Health Alliance, which strives to provide medical care to students. The total combined sum, from both, was a whopping $23 million.
Gates hinted that she and Scott have a close friendship behind the scenes
Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Scott might not be joined at the hip, but they are definitely close. Given how MacKenzie Scott reportedly decides which organizations to donate to and Jeff Bezos' ex's ethos on the importance of small acts of kindness, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that these two impressive ladies get along. Gates has been very generous with her riches, as has Scott, and both women seem to genuinely want to make the world a better place any way they can. Gates and Scott also know what it's like to divorce very rich and famous men, which probably makes for a great bonding experience as far as female friendships go. Melinda Gates' stunning transformation was front and center in a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair as she discussed life post-divorce.
Scott came up in the conversation, and she noted that they are indeed friends who "talk about all kinds of things," elaborating, "Our kids, what we're doing in life, how we like to spend our time. She's a lovely, lovely person." During her chat with The New York Times, that very same year, Gates plainly stated, "MacKenzie and I are definitely friends," adding that she looks up to her and is inspired by the work she does. Regularly deciding who they're going to bless next with their riches isn't the only thing the two women have in common, however. They're also both mothers, and the former Microsoft employee even took parenting inspiration from Scott when her children were still young. "I knew we had quite similar philosophies, actually," she said. Both women focused on not allowing their wealth to go to their kids' heads, and clearly, they're still setting a great example.