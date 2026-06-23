'50s Icon Dennis Weaver & Wife Geraldine Were Proof True Love Can Survive Hollywood Pressures

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While Hollywood loves to tell stories that end with "they lived happily ever after," the reality is that the industry is well known for its tumultuous relationships. Actors tend to fall in love quickly but go through drawn out divorces, making it seem like ever-lasting love is as real as the movies that fill theaters every year. But there are some very true Hollywood love stories that rival the greatest romances ever put on celluloid, like the legendary TV cowboy Dennis Weaver and his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Stowell Weaver, who were happily married for more than six decades.

Like something out of a Frank Capra movie, Dennis and Gerry met at a sock hop while at Joplin Junior College. It was Gerry who made the first move, making one of her friends dance with her so she could move closer to Weaver, who described the first time he saw his wife in his memoir, "All the World's a Stage," "Bobby gave Gerry a powerful whirl and her skirt twirled up, exposing the neatest pair of legs I'd ever seen. I got a glimpse of those red tights, and it was all over!" After three close calls as a Navy pilot during World War II, Weaver returned home, and the two wed in 1945. Gerry bought the rings because he was broke and it would be half a decade before Dennis' acting career even began, let alone took off.