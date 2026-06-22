Landman Producer Taylor Sheridan Once Shared The Screen With This '80s Sitcom Star

Taylor Sheridan may be the king of TV, but earlier in his career, the creator of "Yellowstone" and "Landman" was a working actor trying to make a name for himself. His biggest acting gig — at least, the biggest before he started appearing in his own shows — saw Sheridan working alongside Katey Sagal, best known for her work as Peggy Bundy, the big-haired, bonbon-loving mom on "Married... with Children." Sheridan and Sagal both starred in "Sons of Anarchy," a down and dirty retelling of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" by way of an immoral California motorcycle gang.

The series turned its star, Charlie Hunnam, into a household name and showed the world a different side of Sagal, who was known for her comedic talents. In the show, Sagal, who is married to "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, took on the role of Gemma Teller, the mom of Hunnam's Jax Teller. And there, along for the ride, was Sheridan, playing Jax's mirror opposite, the cleancut do-gooder Deputy Chief David Hale.

But fans of the hit series were shocked when Sheridan's character was killed off in the first episode of season three in 2010. And, for a moment, if looked like his time in the entertainment industry had ended, with the actor only making a single episode appearance on "NCIS: Los Angeles" in the years that followed. Then, in 2015, his first written script, "Sicario," became a critical hit, earning three Academy Award nominations. Since then, Sheridan's career has been wild bronco racing through the plains.