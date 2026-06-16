Zara Tindall's Whimsical Royal Ascot 2026 Look Costs Some Serious Royal Coin
Zara Tindall was pretty in purple-y pink at the first day of the Royal Ascot 2026. If you saw this ensemble and immediately wanted it for yourself, you're definitely not alone. We can officially add this monochrome outfit to the list of Tindall's best fashion moments ever. Clearly, though, this was purchased on a royal budget, rather than the budget the rest of us have.
This look cost Tindall a pretty penny. She sported a dress by Rebecca Vallance, one of her most frequently-worn brands. She styled it with only the best of the best accessories. Tindall wore suede pumps by Emmy London that she's reportedly worn before, which likely set her back around $700. Her pink Anya Hindmarch clutch is believed to have cost somewhere between $1,400 and $1,800. Her Juliette Millinery hat was the cherry on top; it cost around $900. Yet, it was her earrings that seemed to have the biggest price tag of all. The sparkly jewels were from Kiki McDonough and cost over $7,300. All in all, this may not be among the most expensive outfits the royals have ever worn. Even so, it definitely cost more than most people might have guessed.
Zara Tindall's look earned praise from royal fans
The royal family always seems to sport the best looks when the Royal Ascot rolls around every June. It's safe to guess that most of them are on the pricey side. Zara Tindall's pastel ensemble may have been expensive, but folks on Instagram seemed to be big fans. "Five stars for Zara. I love this. Effortlessly chic," one Instagram user commented on photos of the look. "Love the beautiful, unusual colour too," another chimed in, before raving about the accessories and adding, "Everything works. Dress Fits so perfectly." Someone else wrote, "This look is really pretty."
It's worth noting that while Tindall didn't shy away from spending money on this look, in addition to recycling a pair of shoes for it, she reportedly also rewore the Bvlgari sunglasses she already owned that cost around $400. Considering just how much praise Tindall earned for this ensemble, royal watchers will likely have their eyes peeled for what she'll be wearing for the remainder of the Royal Ascot. The centuries-old annual event will run through this weekend. We can only imagine how many amazing — and likely costly — fashion moments Tindall will put on display over the course of the next few days.