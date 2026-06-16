Zara Tindall's Whimsical Royal Ascot 2026 Look Costs Some Serious Royal Coin

Zara Tindall was pretty in purple-y pink at the first day of the Royal Ascot 2026. If you saw this ensemble and immediately wanted it for yourself, you're definitely not alone. We can officially add this monochrome outfit to the list of Tindall's best fashion moments ever. Clearly, though, this was purchased on a royal budget, rather than the budget the rest of us have.

Chris Jackson/Getty

This look cost Tindall a pretty penny. She sported a dress by Rebecca Vallance, one of her most frequently-worn brands. She styled it with only the best of the best accessories. Tindall wore suede pumps by Emmy London that she's reportedly worn before, which likely set her back around $700. Her pink Anya Hindmarch clutch is believed to have cost somewhere between $1,400 and $1,800. Her Juliette Millinery hat was the cherry on top; it cost around $900. Yet, it was her earrings that seemed to have the biggest price tag of all. The sparkly jewels were from Kiki McDonough and cost over $7,300. All in all, this may not be among the most expensive outfits the royals have ever worn. Even so, it definitely cost more than most people might have guessed.