Kelly McGillis Still Hasn't Seen One Of The Movies She Starred In. Here's Why
For most people who have never starred in a movie before, it's pretty hard to imagine how strange it must feel to watch yourself back on the big screen. Plenty of big-name actors never watch their own movies, from Emma Stone to Javier Bardem, while others can't wait to see the finished product. For "Top Gun" star Kelly McGillis, she starred in one movie back in 2013 that she knew she'd have to avoid seeing when it finally came out — chiefly because it was just too scary. In 2014, McGillis spoke with Smashing Interviews magazine about some of her then-recent roles.
The interviewer brought up the eighties icon's prior assertion that she is simply not a horror movie fan. "The last time we spoke, we talked about your performance in Jim Mickle's horror film in 'We Are What We Are.' You told me that you did not watch scary movies. Have you finally watched 'We Are What We Are?'" they asked. "No. No, I haven't seen it," McGillis confirmed with a laugh, adding, "They sent me a DVD, but I haven't watched it. It's not high on my to-do list."
Kelly McGillis liked appearing in horror movies even if she doesn't like watching them
Notably, "We Are What We Are" premiered just two years after Kelly McGillis starred in the vampire flick "Stake Land." In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the prolific performer was asked if the rumors about her not exactly being a massive horror movie fan were true. "I can't even say I'm not a fan. I just don't watch them because I don't sleep well when I watch scary movies," McGillis clarified. While this is surely relatable for plenty of people, including actors who are known for genre fare, like "Halloween" icon Jamie Lee Curtis, who famously told Variety, "I scare easily. I hate these movies," the question remains: Why star in horror movies if you hate them? When it came to "Stake Land," McGillis reasoned, "I read the script and I really liked the story. I liked the apocalyptic part. I don't know if I was so keen on the vampire-ey thing."
The "Top Gun" star elaborated, "I talked to ['Stake Land' director] Jimmy Mickle who was really really sweet [...] It ended up being a really wonderful experience." Clearly, as an actor, you don't necessarily have to like horror movies to enjoy taking part in them. It probably helped that Mickle helmed "We Are What We Are," too. The '80s star has since ditched Hollywood entirely, so it's safe to assume people aren't asking McGillis to watch horror movies quite as often any more (we hope). Evidently, though, she loved her acting career, regardless of the genre. When recalling her time filming "Top Gun," in particular, the former A-lister enthused, "I couldn't have asked for anything better in my life. When your job is that much fun, it sure it isn't a job anymore."