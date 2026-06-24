Kelly McGillis Still Hasn't Seen One Of The Movies She Starred In. Here's Why

Notably, "We Are What We Are" premiered just two years after Kelly McGillis starred in the vampire flick "Stake Land." In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the prolific performer was asked if the rumors about her not exactly being a massive horror movie fan were true. "I can't even say I'm not a fan. I just don't watch them because I don't sleep well when I watch scary movies," McGillis clarified. While this is surely relatable for plenty of people, including actors who are known for genre fare, like "Halloween" icon Jamie Lee Curtis, who famously told Variety, "I scare easily. I hate these movies," the question remains: Why star in horror movies if you hate them? When it came to "Stake Land," McGillis reasoned, "I read the script and I really liked the story. I liked the apocalyptic part. I don't know if I was so keen on the vampire-ey thing."

The "Top Gun" star elaborated, "I talked to ['Stake Land' director] Jimmy Mickle who was really really sweet [...] It ended up being a really wonderful experience." Clearly, as an actor, you don't necessarily have to like horror movies to enjoy taking part in them. It probably helped that Mickle helmed "We Are What We Are," too. The '80s star has since ditched Hollywood entirely, so it's safe to assume people aren't asking McGillis to watch horror movies quite as often any more (we hope). Evidently, though, she loved her acting career, regardless of the genre. When recalling her time filming "Top Gun," in particular, the former A-lister enthused, "I couldn't have asked for anything better in my life. When your job is that much fun, it sure it isn't a job anymore."