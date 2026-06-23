You'll Probably Never See Princess Lilibet & Prince Archie At Trooping The Colour (Even If The Royal Rift Is Mended)

Royal watchers are still holding out hope that the feud between the famous family finally comes to an end someday soon. Even Prince Harry has dropped quite a few hints that he may be ready to mend fences with his family. And yet, even if Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reunite with The Firm one day, it's unlikely that we'll ever see them bringing their children out and about to royal events the way William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' kids are often in attendance. Trooping the Colour, which rolls around every June to celebrate the monarch's birthday, is one particular event where we'll likely never see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. At the end of each year's festivitivies, senior members of the family gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force fly overhead.

In recent years, we've grown accustomed to seeing the three Wales kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis front and center enjoying all of the excitement. The 2023 Trooping The Colour balcony showed the future of the slimmed down monarchy, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their roles as working royals behind in 2020 and moved across the pond. If the celebrity couple ever manages to make up with the other members, it's possible that they may be seen at high-profile events like this one. Still, knowing how Meghan and Harry prioritize protecting their children from the spotlight and all that comes along with it, Archie and Lilibet are unlikely to ever appear on the balcony at Trooping the Colour.