4 Times Princess Charlotte, 11, Charmed Royal Fans Everywhere With Her Queen Behavior
Prince William and Princess Catherine's middle child, Princess Charlotte, seems to have her mother's poise and her father's warmth, and — according to royal pundits at least — the demeanor of a future queen. Princess Charlotte's glamorous style transformation isn't the only thing that caught people's eye at the 2026 Trooping the Colour event; the young royal also charmed onlookers with her impeccable posture and standing to attention for the national anthem before any of her peers. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot this and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their observations.
"Pay attention to the way Princess Charlotte stood at attention before everyone else in the group chatting as soon as the Anthem came on," one such user penned. "This girl is on point with Royal etiquette and a natural at keeping her brothers in line." Another post by the same user featured a clip of Charlotte riding in a carriage with her mother and two brothers, gracefully waving at the crowd. "Princess Charlotte is out there being the main Character," they enthused.
Body language expert Darren Stanton asserted to Hello! magazine that the young princess' perfect posture at the event was a telltale sign of her confidence and desire to look the part. "Charlotte is on her best behavior. We can see that she's conscious that she is expected to portray herself in the best way possible during important occasions while facing the public," he explained. "It's clear she is poised, but she remains natural and doesn't look uncomfortable. Her body language is relaxed and at ease, telling us she feels in control of the situation." Much like a queen.
Prince Charlotte kept her brothers in line during royal events
Royalists have loved watching Princess Charlotte's relationship with Prince George and Prince Louis evolve over the years. Princess Charlotte has a very sweet relationship with her brothers, but she also keeps them in check at official events, often proving to be the most mature sibling. In fact, Prince William hinted that Charlotte works hard to keep her brothers from running amok. The future king was greeting fans alongside Kate Middleton on the Long Walk in Windsor in May 2023, just one day after his father's coronation, when a young girl inquired about Charlotte's whereabouts. "She's very tired after yesterday. She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself," William quipped, per Hello! magazine. Charlotte was indeed spotted minding Louis throughout the proceedings, including holding his hand as they entered the church.
Body language expert Darren Stanton similarly opined to Hello! that Charlotte is the most grown-up of the three Wales children. "She's setting an example for George and Louis, who can be slightly more unpredictable when it comes to attending public events with Kate and William," he pointed out. Queen Elizabeth II once told a royal fan that, even though she's younger than George, Charlotte is usually the one looking out for him. Royal watchers have witnessed her reminding both brothers of protocol on more than one occasion. "Charlotte knows the rules. She's the one in the middle," parenting expert Jo Frost confirmed to Hello! "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead." The "Supernanny" star elaborated that, while George is probably peeved at Charlotte telling him what to do, her presence and the knowledge that she's there to help him are also likely very reassuring.
Princess Charlotte's interactions with members of the public are befitting of a queen
Prince William and Princess Catherine's only daughter is growing up fast. In fact, Princess Charlotte looks increasingly taller next to other royals in photographs. Something else that's notable is her interactions with members of the public. Charlotte might have blushed and shyly accepted gifts when she was much younger, but as she's gotten older, the mini royal has increasingly displayed the poise one expects from the adults in the family.
During a 2025 Christmas walkabout, Charlotte and her brothers joined the Prince and Princess of Wales as they greeted members of the public. The young girl mingled gracefully with the spectators, shaking hands, giving out hugs, and accepting gifts, always with an appreciative smile. Charlotte looked very grown up as she navigated the sizeable crowd and even happily agreed to take a selfie with one fan. That wasn't the first time Charlotte indulged royal watchers' wishes to be photographed with her either.
During the family's 2024 Christmas walkabout, Charlotte also gamely posed for a few selfies. While Queen Elizabeth II abhorred all the cellphones that were taken out whenever senior royals made public appearances, Charlotte is clearly embracing selfie culture, much like some of the other younger family-members who have made their peace with it.
Pundits have compared Princess Charlotte's personality and demeanor to Queen Elizabeth II's
If you ask royal pundits, Princess Charlotte resembles her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in several important ways. Not only is she apparently incredible at impersonating people (reportedly, the late monarch used to entertain her family with impressions of famous politicians and world leaders), but Charlotte also exhibits Her Majesty's quiet discipline and strength. "Winston Churchill once said of the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a child that he had never seen such maturity in someone so young, and Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother, to whom she bears an uncanny resemblance," royal author Phil Dampier noted to Hello! magazine.
Insiders dished to the outlet that Charlotte was invaluable to her family during her mother, Princess Catherine's, cancer treatment too, stepping up to be there for everybody in their time of need. "She has an uncanny ability to say the right thing at the right time," one such source shared. Dampier added, "Charlotte seems to have an inner strength which may one day become invaluable as she is third in line to the throne." Royalists have also taken it upon themselves to document the similarities between Charlotte and the queen.
In the comments section of a TikTok video dedicated to showing the young princess guiding her brothers during royal events, one impressed fan wrote, "Princess Charlotte looks a lot like Queen Elizabeth. She also has her spirit." Outlets like Hello! have repeatedly compared the two women, noting that they share the same love of animals, humor, and the ability to throw caution to the wind in the name of having some good old fun.