4 Times Princess Charlotte, 11, Charmed Royal Fans Everywhere With Her Queen Behavior

Prince William and Princess Catherine's middle child, Princess Charlotte, seems to have her mother's poise and her father's warmth, and — according to royal pundits at least — the demeanor of a future queen. Princess Charlotte's glamorous style transformation isn't the only thing that caught people's eye at the 2026 Trooping the Colour event; the young royal also charmed onlookers with her impeccable posture and standing to attention for the national anthem before any of her peers. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot this and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their observations.

"Pay attention to the way Princess Charlotte stood at attention before everyone else in the group chatting as soon as the Anthem came on," one such user penned. "This girl is on point with Royal etiquette and a natural at keeping her brothers in line." Another post by the same user featured a clip of Charlotte riding in a carriage with her mother and two brothers, gracefully waving at the crowd. "Princess Charlotte is out there being the main Character," they enthused.

Body language expert Darren Stanton asserted to Hello! magazine that the young princess' perfect posture at the event was a telltale sign of her confidence and desire to look the part. "Charlotte is on her best behavior. We can see that she's conscious that she is expected to portray herself in the best way possible during important occasions while facing the public," he explained. "It's clear she is poised, but she remains natural and doesn't look uncomfortable. Her body language is relaxed and at ease, telling us she feels in control of the situation." Much like a queen.