Princess Catherine is famous for her amazing fashion moments and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, is becoming a little fashionista in her own right. Looking back at the young princess' glamorous style transformation, it's apparent that Charlotte is a royal to watch in the future. And as her style transforms, so will her already lucrative influence on the fashion milieu. "The royal children have a positive impact on the sales of particular clothes and toys brands they wear or play with," explained Brand Finance CEO David Haigh, per Business Insider. "In this sense, they have a very similar effect on brands as their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has a real Midas touch – everything she touches turns into gold."

As she gets older and settles into her lofty role within The Firm, Charlotte's style will no doubt blossom and perhaps reflect the effortlessly chic regalia worn by her mother. Then again, Charlotte may have some entirely different style plans up her sleeve. Unafraid of showing off her sassy attitude, Princess Charlotte has proven herself one of the most headstrong royals. (For instance, she's long been known to keep her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, in check.) One can't help but think she'll rule the style world in the distant future. Let's take a look at Princess Charlotte's glamorous style transformation.