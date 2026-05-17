Princess Charlotte Looks So Tall Next To Other Royals In These Photos

If you've glanced at pictures of the royals recently and done a small double take at a willowy figure in a floral dress, congratulations — you've just had an encounter with the latest installment of the Princess Charlotte effect. That's the realization that the kid is now a pre-teen and well on her way, it turns out, to looking her mother dead in the eye. This is the same little girl who once stole the 2019 King's Cup regatta by sticking her tongue out at the crowd. Now, she can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the grown women in Kensington Palace and barely have to tilt her chin to meet them. Though Princess Charlotte still has to curtsy to a number of royals around her, the act is getting harder and harder as she grows up, requiring more bend, so to speak, with every passing inch.

Yes, having turned 11 on May 2, 2026, it's an odd thing to notice, especially since Princess Charlotte has barely begun growing. The photos already confirm that the gene pool was always going to do her favors. In the particular picture above, standing next to his father on April 5, 2026, during the Easter Sunday Mattins Service, the lone Wales daughter is already reaching for Prince William's shoulders — and mind you, the future king is 6'3", or a whopping 191 centimeters for the metric-inclined.

Prince William is actually the tallest man in the Windsor family by a hair, with Prince Harry trailing him by an inch or two at 6'1". So, when Charlotte suddenly starts to look tall in photos, it's not just a trick of perspective, but the family tree at work.