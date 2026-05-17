Princess Charlotte Looks So Tall Next To Other Royals In These Photos
If you've glanced at pictures of the royals recently and done a small double take at a willowy figure in a floral dress, congratulations — you've just had an encounter with the latest installment of the Princess Charlotte effect. That's the realization that the kid is now a pre-teen and well on her way, it turns out, to looking her mother dead in the eye. This is the same little girl who once stole the 2019 King's Cup regatta by sticking her tongue out at the crowd. Now, she can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the grown women in Kensington Palace and barely have to tilt her chin to meet them. Though Princess Charlotte still has to curtsy to a number of royals around her, the act is getting harder and harder as she grows up, requiring more bend, so to speak, with every passing inch.
Yes, having turned 11 on May 2, 2026, it's an odd thing to notice, especially since Princess Charlotte has barely begun growing. The photos already confirm that the gene pool was always going to do her favors. In the particular picture above, standing next to his father on April 5, 2026, during the Easter Sunday Mattins Service, the lone Wales daughter is already reaching for Prince William's shoulders — and mind you, the future king is 6'3", or a whopping 191 centimeters for the metric-inclined.
Prince William is actually the tallest man in the Windsor family by a hair, with Prince Harry trailing him by an inch or two at 6'1". So, when Charlotte suddenly starts to look tall in photos, it's not just a trick of perspective, but the family tree at work.
Princess Charlotte is already catching up to her mother Kate Middleton
Side-by-side photos of Princess Charlotte and Prince William have already proven that she is the spitting image of his father, but now, it turns out her height is also following his lead. Interestingly enough, the most jarring height comparison isn't with Prince William or even with Princess Charlotte's cousins, but with her mom. Attending the "Together at Christmas" carol service in Westminster Abbey, the Wales family was photographed on December 5, 2025, in their best yuletide garb, and the gap between them looked smaller than anyone remembered.
Note that Kate Middleton is in heels, whereas her daughter has little advantage with her flats. Sure, Charlotte's shoes have a bit of a heel cushion, adding to her height, but then, Middleton is in proper heels, the kind that add three or four inches to your height. Despite that, the disparity is nearly gone. There's also another layer to this, too. When you go through Princess Charlotte's best outfits, you can't help but wonder if there's any truth to the chatter that she is actively channeling her mother in ways beyond just fashion — posture included. In fact, we may be getting another "Kate Middleton effect" sooner than many royal watchers had on their bingo cards.
Princess Charlotte will soon tower over her cousins too
Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall (the late queen's great-granddaughter) have been photographed together at family events for the better part of a decade. During most of that time, Mia, who is roughly one year older, was visibly the taller of the two. It was just the natural order, since biology works before puberty starts and the genes kick in. That has changed in recent years. At the 2025 Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Charlotte, Mia, and the younger Lena Tindall were photographed walking outside the church, and the pictures made it clear that Charlotte was now on even footing with her older cousin.
What makes the comparison noteworthy is that Tindall genes are no slouch. Mia's father, Mike Tindall, a former rugby player, is 6'2", while her mother, Zara Tindall, stands around 5'6". Combine that with the age factor and Mia should still be the taller cousin. Nonetheless, Charlotte has the Wales-Spencer-Middleton stack pulling for her. Just do the math – Kate Middleton at 5'9", Prince William at 6'3", and Princess Diana at 5'10". Even Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, is 5'8" tall, so we can safely slot Princess Charlotte in with British royals whose height towers above expectations.