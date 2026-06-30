Camila Alves Looks Different With Short Hair In Throwback Pic
Most of us have seen Matthew McConaughey on movie or TV screens at least once or twice before. However, he isn't the only member of his family who's spent time on the small screen. His wife Camila Alves McConaughey has appeared as a host on a few shows over the years, including Bravo's hairdresser reality competition series "Shear Genius." Over a decade later, Camila shared a throwback photo from her time on the show, and her haircut for the hair-centric series made her look entirely different.
Camila has seriously transformed over the years, but seeing her during her ten-episode run as host of "Shear Genius" in 2010 puts things into an entirely new perspective. In June 2026, the typically long-haired Camila took to Instagram to show a photo of her from an episode with a super-cropped bob. "Hoo my ... showed up on my camera memories! Hosting the TV Show Shear Genius I took on the challenge!! something I never thought I could do!" she wrote in the caption.
She added that while hosting the series, "and man I learned so much and had so much fun! So many hair styles ... I will try to find more!" With straight locks that ended just below her chin and choppy bangs, the star looked totally different than how we're used to seeing her. Considering the fact that since this cut, she's spent most of her time sporting a long, wavy mane, it's easy to guess that this bob probably wasn't her favorite hairstyle she's tried.
Camila's time as host let her try many hairstyles
In the comment section on Camila Alves McConaughey's throwback Instagram post, many folks were in support of the star's cropped cut, though others didn't even recognize her (jokingly, in some cases). "I'm sorry I, who is this," one commenter playfully wrote with a flame emoji, inspiring laughing emojis from Camila. Other Instagram users complimented the look, such as one saying, "Gorgeous," with a heart emoji.
Evidently, Camila's short hair had some fans. As the star mentioned in her caption, this was far from the only unique hairstyle she tried while hosting "Shear Genius." In 2010, she opened up to Allure about some of the styles she sported for the show. While her bob made a splash, she also tried a faux bob. "In the back, it full-on looked like a short, wavy-curly bob — I was completely wowed," she said of the sneaky style.
Yet, Camila clearly isn't a fan of any hairstyle that's too high maintenance. One extra curly look was way too much work for her. "We were dealing with a lot of hair and a very thin curling iron. Let's just say I was in that chair for a very long time," she said. She seems to feel that long extensions are also too much effort, adding, "Long extensions are tricky. I give women who grow their hair this long a lot of props, but it's too long for me." These days, she's seemingly found a length for her hair that is just right and has gotten the hang of rocking long locks.