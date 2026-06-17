Princess Lilibet & Prince Archie May Be Making Their Grand UK Return Sooner Than We Thought

After they left their jobs as working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California in March 2020 with their son, Prince Archie. Their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was born over a year later, in June 2021. Sadly, due to security concerns, Archie and Lilibet rarely have visited their U.K. relatives. Instead, Harry's ended up traveling back and forth as he's made multiple attempts in court to restore security protection for his family. Harry also has an upcoming trip to the U.K. planned for July 2026. This time, however, he will be promoting an event that's particularly close to his heart: The Invictus Games. Although it was initially reported that Harry would likely be traveling solo, the tide abruptly turned, and it now appears that he will be taking Meghan and their kids with him.

In May, Harry was reportedly despondent that his children were missing out on being with their royal family members, especially as milestones like birthdays reminded him how quickly time was passing. "He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the [U.K.], where he grew up — his homeland," one insider informed News.com.au. "That would be a natural thing for any parent."

Although no official updates to the Sussexes' security situation have been divulged, in late 2025, Harry persuaded authorities to conduct their first official risk assessment in five years. It's possible that this development paved the way for Harry to be comfortable with his family accompanying him overseas.