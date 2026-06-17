Kate Middleton Proves Fashion Has No Rules With Unique Twist On Butter Yellow Trend
Catherine, Princess of Wales is taking on the biggest color of the moment. Over the course of the past few years, butter yellow has been the color that's dominating the quiet luxury fashion trend. We've seen this pastel shade worn in so many different ways since becoming the it-color. Kate Middleton is the latest in a long list of celebs who've tried the delicate hue on for size. To our surprise, she managed to put an interesting new twist on the sunny shade.
While Kate may not be the most experimental fashionista in the royal family, she has taken quite a few fashion risks that paid off over the years. Today, she headed to the second day of Royal Ascot looking impossibly on-trend in a butter yellow hat. Yet, her choice to pair it with this particular dress was striking. Her dress was also yellow, but the shade was a bold, bright lemon yellow. Wearing this with a butter yellow hat is something most people wouldn't even think of trying, since many might assume these two hues would clash. Typically when two colors are similar yet different, styling them together is a recipe for a disaster of a look. In this case, though, the two shades of yellow added a bit of depth, interest, and unexpected uniqueness to the summery ensemble.
Pastels are taking over the Royal Ascot this year
Every year in June, the Royal Ascot kicks off summer fun in England with a week of horse races. Over the years, the royal family has worn some amazing looks for the big event. It's basically become expected that the royals will rock their best warm weather fashion when they arrive at the races.
So far this year, it seems that monochrome pastels are a trend among VIP guests. On day one, Zara Tindall sported a whimsical look made up of head-to-toe purple-y pink. The following day, Catherine, Princess of Wales was in attendance in her happy yellow-on-yellow look. Her mom, Carole Middleton, also got the monochromatic memo, donning a baby pink dress and hat to match. Even Queen Camilla embraced matching pieces in light colors, with a pale blue hat and coat with floral embroidery for the first day and an all-cream outfit on day two. The festivities will continue through Saturday, which means there is plenty of time remaining for the royals to put their springy color palettes on display. Royal watchers and fashion-lovers alike will surely be on the lookout for what Kate Middleton wears next.