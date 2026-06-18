What Bunnie Xo's Relationship With Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Is Really Like
Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, turned 18 in May 2026, but her birthday was unfortunately overshadowed by news of her father's divorce, and she's speaking out about it. Almost one month after Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, the singer-songwriter's daughter has come out and made at least one thing clear: She wants to keep private matters private. Yet, based on what she's said about Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage in the past, it seems like divorce won't get in the way of DeFord's relationship with her stepmom.
DeFord took to social media on June 17 to post a TikTok story addressing all the speculation, calling Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's breakup "a very clearly private family matter" (per Today). "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is," she wrote, adding, "Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house — not mine. I'm not speaking on it — yet." Evidently, Bailee's priority at the moment is letting her family deal with their struggles without the help of the rumor mill.
However, based on what she has said in the past, Bailee Ann almost surely isn't turning her back on her step-mother, Bunnie Xo, during this time. Back in 2023, she shared photos of her and Bunnie on Instagram in honor of her stepmom's birthday. "happy birthday to my fav person, my idol, my mentor, the most gorgeous woman i know, a kick ass business woman, my number one fan, and most importantly my mama. i love you to the moon & back always," she wrote at the time.
Jelly Roll's split is surely tough for the whole family
Jelly Roll shares Bailee Ann DeFord with his ex, Felicia Beckwith. The music star tied the knot with Bunnie Xo in 2016; the following year, he was given primary custody of then-eight-year-old DeFord. Consequently, Bunnie Xo has been an important part of her life since she was very young, and her choice to call Bunnie Xo her "mama" in the aforementioned Instagram post speaks volumes about the bond they share.
While the divorce is, of course, a difficult time for the family, things are seemingly somewhat amicable behind closed doors. As an insider told People, "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like." On May 5, nearly a week before Jelly Roll filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, Bunnie Xo shared a video on TikTok with the singer and DeFord, writing in the caption, "I love our widdle family."
This split is surely tough for Bailee Ann, especially with unwanted input from the public. Yet, she took a moment in her TikTok post to share her gratitude for those who have been supportive of her family. "... we are all humans with feelings and that is worthy of compassion. Thank you for the kind messages, the words of support, and those of you who go out of your way to make me feel protected and seen. I love yall," she wrote (via Today).