What Bunnie Xo's Relationship With Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Is Really Like

Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, turned 18 in May 2026, but her birthday was unfortunately overshadowed by news of her father's divorce, and she's speaking out about it. Almost one month after Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, the singer-songwriter's daughter has come out and made at least one thing clear: She wants to keep private matters private. Yet, based on what she's said about Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage in the past, it seems like divorce won't get in the way of DeFord's relationship with her stepmom.

DeFord took to social media on June 17 to post a TikTok story addressing all the speculation, calling Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's breakup "a very clearly private family matter" (per Today). "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is," she wrote, adding, "Go on somewhere yall. Worry bout your house — not mine. I'm not speaking on it — yet." Evidently, Bailee's priority at the moment is letting her family deal with their struggles without the help of the rumor mill.

However, based on what she has said in the past, Bailee Ann almost surely isn't turning her back on her step-mother, Bunnie Xo, during this time. Back in 2023, she shared photos of her and Bunnie on Instagram in honor of her stepmom's birthday. "happy birthday to my fav person, my idol, my mentor, the most gorgeous woman i know, a kick ass business woman, my number one fan, and most importantly my mama. i love you to the moon & back always," she wrote at the time.