What '80s Star Andrew McCarthy Looks Like Now

Andrew McCarthy's directing skills feel particularly relevant when discussing the trajectory of his life, image, and career, given that the Brat Pack member used them to create an acclaimed retrospective on his and his peers' experience as young actors in the 1980s. More specifically, McCarthy directed the 2024 documentary "Brats," which chronicles the rise of the group, as well as where the various members of the Brat Pack ended up after the fact. The doc was generally well received by critics, and holds an approval rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

The site's critical consensus describes it as an "insightful overview of a bygone Hollywood era, as well as a deeply personal journey for director Andrew McCarthy," and "a bittersweet reflection on childhood stardom." In general, the "Pretty in Pink" star seems to view his former teen idol status as a mixed blessing. In a May 2024 op-ed for The New York Times, the actor-director shared that while he and many of his fellow Brat Pack members deeply resented that moniker and everything it seemed to imply about them, he eventually came to embrace what it meant to audiences.

"We hated the tag. We were now members of a club none of us wished to join," he confessed. However, as McCarthy later acknowledged, "I didn't understand something. While I might have felt the term was pejorative and diminishing, the young people of my generation loved it. Being in the Brat Pack meant that I was one of the ultimate cool kids." The eighties star explained that his own complicated relationship with fame made him wonder if the other members had gone on a similar journey while coming to terms with their early days as actors. Hence, the doc.