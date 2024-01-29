What The Cast Of St. Elmo's Fire Is Doing Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s were largely defined on-screen by teen-angst films set in suburban high schools, with director John Hughes ruling the genre. Hits like "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club" became iconic for presenting relatable issues through a combination of archetypal characters, humor, and vulnerability. But what about after high school? Other than the occasional frat humor flicks, there weren't many movies that bridged the gap between college and adulthood. Enter "St. Elmo's Fire," a movie that broke out in 1985 and ignited a spark that spread like, well, wildfire. Despite getting panned by critics, there was something about the portrayal of the characters' friendships that felt genuine enough to resonate with audiences who turned it (and its banging '80s soundtrack) into a bona fide box office hit.

Co-written and directed by the late Joel Schumacher, the film featured an all-star cast of young, gorgeous actors collectively known as The Brat Pack. Many of these actors didn't have to stretch too far to embody their on-screen personas. For example, Demi Moore shared a penchant for partying with her coke-snorting character, Jules Van Patten, and it almost cost her the role. The same is true of Rob Lowe, whose life often paralleled that of his sax-playing, booze-guzzling bad-boy character Billy Hicks.

While we'll never know what became of the movie's main characters, we do know that the actors who played them went on to up to enjoy successful careers in the industry, and their flames are still burning bright today.