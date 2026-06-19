Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo Have Been Incredibly Candid About The Ups & Downs Of Their Relationship

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have long been keeping us on our toes with their tumultuous marriage. The celebrity couple hasn't been shy about publicly discussing and dissecting their relationship over the years. With the musician and podcaster being so open about their many challenges, and how they found their way back to each other after some pretty significant bumps in the road, it came as a shock that they ultimately decided to call it quits in May 2026. In Bunnie's candid memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," she didn't mince words about Jelly's affair, which she discovered in 2018.

The "Dumb Blonde" host was so heartbroken that she even contemplated suicide. "The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all," Bunnie wrote. She didn't go through with it, but the two did end up separating for three months. Worse, the media personality wrote that Jelly went ahead and told everyone on social media that they were taking a break before telling her he was going to do it. The affair drama continued to haunt Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship, even as they shared happier moments.

In February 2026, mere months before the announcement, Bunnie gushed over her husband in an interview with People. Discussing Jelly Roll's impressive weight loss journey, she said, "He was beautiful before, but now I catch myself drooling looking at him; he looks so good!" The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker, meanwhile, praised his wife onstage at the 2026 Grammy Awards during his tearful acceptance speech. "I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that," Jelly said, per People.

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