Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo Have Been Incredibly Candid About The Ups & Downs Of Their Relationship
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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have long been keeping us on our toes with their tumultuous marriage. The celebrity couple hasn't been shy about publicly discussing and dissecting their relationship over the years. With the musician and podcaster being so open about their many challenges, and how they found their way back to each other after some pretty significant bumps in the road, it came as a shock that they ultimately decided to call it quits in May 2026. In Bunnie's candid memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," she didn't mince words about Jelly's affair, which she discovered in 2018.
The "Dumb Blonde" host was so heartbroken that she even contemplated suicide. "The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all," Bunnie wrote. She didn't go through with it, but the two did end up separating for three months. Worse, the media personality wrote that Jelly went ahead and told everyone on social media that they were taking a break before telling her he was going to do it. The affair drama continued to haunt Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's relationship, even as they shared happier moments.
In February 2026, mere months before the announcement, Bunnie gushed over her husband in an interview with People. Discussing Jelly Roll's impressive weight loss journey, she said, "He was beautiful before, but now I catch myself drooling looking at him; he looks so good!" The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker, meanwhile, praised his wife onstage at the 2026 Grammy Awards during his tearful acceptance speech. "I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that," Jelly said, per People.
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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been tight-lipped about their divorce
While Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were candid about the ups and downs of their marriage, the two have remained tight-lipped about their split thus far. The podcast host hinted that it was for the better when she took to her Instagram Stories not long before the news went public, to post a snap of herself in lingerie with the caption: "She's getting her sparkle back," (via People). The country crooner is also yet to publicly comment at the time of writing, but Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, took to her TikTok to reprimand folks who couldn't stop talking about it. "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter," she penned, per Today, warning, "Worry bout your house — not mine. I'm not speaking on it — yet."
There's been plenty of scuttlebutt pertaining to why Jelly and Bunnie called it quits given everything they've been through. After all, the singer-songwriter was frank about how much he regretted his infidelity during an interview on the "Human School" podcast, in December 2025, disclosing, "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It [...] just really, really, really blew me back." Sources told Page Six that the celebrity couple simply grew apart. "Some people around them felt there was growing tension as Jelly embraced a more faith-centered lifestyle while Bunnie continued building the outspoken and provocative brand that had always been authentic to her," noted one insider. "Whether that's fair or not, it became increasingly difficult to reconcile those two worlds."