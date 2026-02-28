The Affair Drama That Will Always Haunt Jelly Roll's Relationship With Bunnie Xo
Trigger warning: The following article contains discussions of suicide and domestic abuse.
If you have even a passing interest in celebrity couples, you probably know more weird details about Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage than you ever cared to. The happy couple has not only made some spicy public confessions about their relationship, but they have also been refreshingly open about the struggles therein — to the extent that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo arguably shared way too much information. Granted, something about this approach must be therapeutic, seeing as how the two have stuck by each other through thick and thin. But if there's one incident that's likely to continue to haunt their marriage, it's the shocking infidelity that nearly ended it outright.
During an October 2025 appearance on the podcast "Human School," the Grammy winner expressed regret over cheating on Bunnie Xo several years prior, though Jelly Roll also claimed that they ended up closer than ever on the other side of his indiscretion. "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all.' Like, 'I know I'm in love with this woman.' [...] It just really, really, really blew me back," he said. "And I did a lot of work to repair that relationship. [...] And we're stronger [now]."
The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker clarified that while he still wishes he had never done it in the first place, he is still "proud" of who the couple became in its aftermath. For Bunnie Xo, however, the road to forgiveness was far from an easy one.
Bunnie Xo was extremely low after Jelly Roll's affair
Bunnie Xo shared her perspective on repairing her fractured relationship with husband Jelly Roll following his shocking affair, on "The Howard Stern Show," in February 2026. "When we went through that entire situation, I had to look inside myself also, and be like, 'Why am I attracting these men?' Because it seems to be a huge pattern in my life, And I needed to look at the baggage that I brought in from that [past] abusive relationship," she acknowledged. While she was in no way excusing what Jelly Roll did, the businesswoman didn't want the process of picking up the pieces to devolve into a pointless blame game.
Given Bunnie Xo's own troubled past, she strongly believes in second chances, pointing out, "I thank God for second chances because I am a second chance." Although third chances are out of the question for cheaters, the podcaster knew there was something special about Jelly Roll that she was willing to stick around to unlock. Still, Bunnie Xo described the initial fallout of his affair and the couple's brief 2018 split as "one of the darkest times of my life." In fact, reiterating what she shared in her 2026 memoir "Stripped Down," the author added, "I thought about taking my life."
As Bunnie Xo elaborated, "I was just so devastated 'cause I thought, out of all people, he would have never done that to me. But it happened, and I forgave him, and thank God I did, because look at who he is now." In the end, it made them stronger.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.