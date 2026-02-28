The Affair Drama That Will Always Haunt Jelly Roll's Relationship With Bunnie Xo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trigger warning: The following article contains discussions of suicide and domestic abuse.

If you have even a passing interest in celebrity couples, you probably know more weird details about Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage than you ever cared to. The happy couple has not only made some spicy public confessions about their relationship, but they have also been refreshingly open about the struggles therein — to the extent that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo arguably shared way too much information. Granted, something about this approach must be therapeutic, seeing as how the two have stuck by each other through thick and thin. But if there's one incident that's likely to continue to haunt their marriage, it's the shocking infidelity that nearly ended it outright.

During an October 2025 appearance on the podcast "Human School," the Grammy winner expressed regret over cheating on Bunnie Xo several years prior, though Jelly Roll also claimed that they ended up closer than ever on the other side of his indiscretion. "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all.' Like, 'I know I'm in love with this woman.' [...] It just really, really, really blew me back," he said. "And I did a lot of work to repair that relationship. [...] And we're stronger [now]."

The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker clarified that while he still wishes he had never done it in the first place, he is still "proud" of who the couple became in its aftermath. For Bunnie Xo, however, the road to forgiveness was far from an easy one.