Bunnie Xo Dropped Hints Ahead Of Jelly Roll Divorce News: The Signs Everyone Missed

When news broke that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo, fans were shocked. This couple has had tons of PDA moments that had heads turning during their 10-year marriage, after all. TMZ spilled the news about their split on June 15, but there were signs of trouble in paradise right before that. Bunnie herself posted several cryptic posts on social media that hinted at their impending split, which seems so obvious in hindsight.

On June 6, Bunnie shared a video of herself on Instagram riding a horse under the text, "Wild hearts can't be broken." In another video, she subtly referred to her exes as trash. This video, uploaded to Instagram on May 16, showed Bunnie walking outside over the text, "I hate when my exes ruin a good shot." After she walks past the camera, it zooms in on trash cans in her driveway. Looking back, even this was likely in reference to Jelly Roll. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on June 16, the "Wild Ones" singer filed for divorce on May 18, just two days after the trash video, and he listed their date of separation as May 9.

This timeline checks out based on Bunnie's Instagram grid. After all, the last photos she posted to Instagram with the country singer were on May 3, when they were smiling together as they celebrated with Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, before her prom.