Bunnie Xo Dropped Hints Ahead Of Jelly Roll Divorce News: The Signs Everyone Missed
When news broke that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo, fans were shocked. This couple has had tons of PDA moments that had heads turning during their 10-year marriage, after all. TMZ spilled the news about their split on June 15, but there were signs of trouble in paradise right before that. Bunnie herself posted several cryptic posts on social media that hinted at their impending split, which seems so obvious in hindsight.
On June 6, Bunnie shared a video of herself on Instagram riding a horse under the text, "Wild hearts can't be broken." In another video, she subtly referred to her exes as trash. This video, uploaded to Instagram on May 16, showed Bunnie walking outside over the text, "I hate when my exes ruin a good shot." After she walks past the camera, it zooms in on trash cans in her driveway. Looking back, even this was likely in reference to Jelly Roll. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on June 16, the "Wild Ones" singer filed for divorce on May 18, just two days after the trash video, and he listed their date of separation as May 9.
This timeline checks out based on Bunnie's Instagram grid. After all, the last photos she posted to Instagram with the country singer were on May 3, when they were smiling together as they celebrated with Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, before her prom.
Trouble in paradise for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo has been brewing for a while
There were other signs of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's upcoming divorce. Bunnie posted a video of her singing to Nickelback's "How You Remind Me" just a few hours before TMZ broke the news of their divorce, per Country Rebel. The lyrics to the song, which she called a "banger" in her caption, included: "I said I love you and I swear I still do. And it must have been so bad, 'cause livin' with me must have d*** near killed you." She also posted a photo of her in lingerie on her Instagram Story, writing, "She's getting her sparkle back," according to Country Rebel.
Throughout their relationship, Bunnie and Jelly Roll have had their ups and downs. In a December 2025 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Jelly Roll made a TMI confession about their physical intimacy issues, calling their sex life "horrible" before he started his weight loss journey. He added, "I couldn't even get aroused, I was so big." Just two months before that, the Grammy winner opened up about an affair that continued to haunt his marriage with Bunnie. "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," he said on the podcast "Human School."
A source told People on June 17 that Bunnie and the "Save Me" singer have "always had a complicated dynamic" throughout their relationship. The source added about their marriage, "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like."