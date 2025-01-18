Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO PDA Moments That Had Heads Turning
We adore celebrity couples. There's something about seeing two stars in love that we just can't get enough of, and thankfully for us, award-winning country star Jelly Roll and his wife, podcast host Bunnie Xo, aren't shy about packing on the PDA. Some couples in the spotlight prefer to keep things private and may just give each other the odd kiss on the red carpet, instead of letting their freak flags fly, but this couple is crazy about each other and they aren't afraid to show it — even if it is a little bit over-the-top at times.
Bunnie, a former sex worker, married Jelly Roll in 2016. She has stuck by her man through thick and thin, and when he finally got recognition for his incredible singing voice, she was the one he wanted by his side. The couple are rarely spotted apart, with Bunnie attending music events with her husband and even going along for the ride when he goes on lengthy tours. Whether they're posting on social media or posing for hoards of photographers, these two can't keep their hands off one another, no matter how many eyebrows get raised. Let's take a look at some of the moments that left people hot under the collar.
Bunnie Xo sang a very NSFW song to Jelly Roll
You know what they say, Christmas is the happiest time of the year. Getting your tree decorated and your stocking stuffed by Santa Claus is something we all look forward to, but Bunnie Xo has something slightly different on her Christmas list when December rolls around. Never one to shy away from what she wants, Bunnie took to Instagram to share with her millions of followers a video of herself singing a version of "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey. Of course, Bunnie put her own twist on the Christmas classic, turning it from a wholesome holiday bop to a NSFW wonder that certainly isn't radio-friendly.
Bunnie wore a skintight black sequin dress and crooned into a retro microphone in front of a Christmas tree, while Jelly Roll looked on in faux horror. "I don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need," Bunnie sang provocatively. "I just care about my cookie, wrapped around your Christmas tree." You don't need to be a codebreaker to understand where she was going with these innuendos, as it becomes undeniably clear as the song goes on. The ditty gained almost 70,000 likes, with Bunnie's followers flocking to the comments section to express how lucky the singer is. The post caused such a stir that media outlets such as Taste of Country and Parade reported on it. Watch out Mariah, someone's coming for your crown.
They got friendly on the red carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2024 and were as amorous as ever. Bunnie wowed in a tight, form-fitting blue dress with diamante detailing, her blond waves cascading around her shoulders. Jelly Roll brushed up well, too, wearing a black t-shirt and pants combo with a brown leather jacket. In keeping with tradition, the couple were happy to pose for photographers while they kissed each other and whispered sweet nothings. Their red carpet moment was enough to catch the attention of outlets such as the Daily Mail, which ran a whole story dedicated to their cute PDA moment.
It was a special night for the pair, as Jelly Roll was up for his first ACM award in the entertainer of the year category. He may have lost out to Lainey Wilson, but the singer did win another title alongside his wife. Furthermore, Us Weekly dubbed them one of the hottest couples of the year at the prestigious awards ceremony thanks to their red carpet display, which isn't half bad. Who needs a trophy when you've got that?
They couldn't keep their hands off each other at the CMT Awards
No matter what controversies Jelly Roll has been wrapped up in, Bunnie Xo has always been there to back up her man. One look at the loved-up pair as they walked the red carpet at the CMT Awards in 2024 was enough to show everyone watching in person and on television that these two are ride or die. Bunnie wore a semi-sheer brown dress with a block pattern to the swanky music event, while Jelly Roll sported a varsity-style jacket with a black shirt and pants. Far more noticeable than their outfits, however, was just how comfortable they were with getting touchy-feely in public.
Jelly Roll placed his hand on Bunnie's butt and affectionately drew her in for a kiss as photographers looked on. Their little exchange of love was enough for media outlets to pick up, with the Daily Mail even posting a video of the moment and giving them props for their adorable display. What's more, Jelly Roll scooped up three awards that night and paid tribute to his wife in his acceptance speech. "My beautiful wife, Mrs. Bunnie DeFord, I am blessed to have you as a best friend, I am blessed to have you as a partner. You find beauty in broken things and I love you," he gushed, via Page Six. We should all be so lucky.
Bunnie Xo was waiting for Jelly Roll when he came off stage
So far, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage is the gift that keeps on giving. Their unwavering support of one another is what makes them a firm fan favorite, especially when either of them shares a special moment on social media. In September 2022, Bunnie uploaded a video of Jelly Roll coming off stage and straight into her arms as Dan + Shay played their song, "Tequila," in the background. Bunnie and Jelly Roll started dancing as they looked into each other's eyes and sang the poignant lyrics back to one another, in between kisses and cuddles.
"My husband walked off stage in the middle of performing with Dan and Shay last night," Bunnie wrote in text across the footage. "We split in 2018 and met in Colorado to talk and figure out if [we] were going to make things work. This song was our song for that entire reunion trip. We ended up getting back together and being stronger than ever, but this song until this day still makes us extremely emotional and happy." As you may expect, the comments section was filled with hundreds of followers praising them for figuring things out. One user wrote, "You two are the real dream. Keep living and loving." Bunnie and Jelly Roll have had their issues, and they aren't afraid to talk about it, which just makes them all the more relatable.
Bunnie Xo comforted her husband at the CMT Awards
The year 2023 was very significant for Jelly Roll, as he was nominated for his first CMT award. Understandably, the singer was a little nervous in the lead-up to the winner announcement, but his wife, Bunnie Xo, was there by his side as they waited patiently. In a clip shared by Bunnie later on, she could be seen holding her husband's arm as he placed a hand on her knee. Her calm face showed a look of concern as she told him to buck up and look sharp. "Daddy, wipe your face, you're going to win this award," reads the text overlay. Jelly Roll shook his head and said, "I'm not going to win this award," as Bunnie continued to comfort him with words of encouragement.
When Jelly Roll was announced as the winner, he was in total disbelief. Bunnie stood up to cheer her man on as he burst into tears, shocked that he scooped the accolade. The tender moment gained over 279,000 likes on YouTube, with over 5,000 comments. Many fans expressed how beautiful Bunnie's steadfast support of Jelly Roll was. One wrote, "Now that is a good woman right there! She knew he was going to win, but I love how humble he is and how surprised he was!"
Their wedding day was full of PDA
It's no secret that Jelly Roll was never the same after meeting Bunnie Xo. The pair originally tied the knot in Las Vegas back in 2016, a year after they met in Sin City. "We hit it off," he told Taste of Country Nights in 2022. "She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room." In true country music star style, Jelly Roll popped the question to Bunnie when he was on stage, and they scooted over to a chapel to seal the deal. However, there were some regrets that the couple had after rushing their nuptials. Bunnie never got to wear a real wedding dress, so they decided to renew their vows for their 7th anniversary in 2023.
The YouTube channel "The Country Jukebox" shared Jelly Roll's short video of the ceremony, which included Bunnie in a gorgeous semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white gown. The incredibly emotional affair included lots of PDA, with the singer brought to tears as he looked at his bride. Needless to say, the clips gained a lot of attention on social media, with many pointing out how special the way they look at each other is, and how lucky they are to have found each other.
Jelly Roll dropped it low for Bunnie Xo
Let's face it, it's usually the female that drops it low and twerks, so it was a little surprising to see Jelly Roll doing his version of a bend and snap for Bunnie Xo in 2024. In a video uploaded to Bunnie Xo's YouTube, Jelly Roll and his wife were walking around backstage when he approached her biting his lower lip. "Stay if you want to see J pop, lock, and drop it," read the text overlay. Jelly Roll, wearing an all-black outfit, baseball cap, and a large necklace, did just that, bending over directly in front of Bunnie as she grabbed his behind with both hands.
Both of them started laughing as Jelly Roll brought it back up, after a devilish slap from Bunnie. Though this snippet may not have gained as much traction from the media, comments were largely positive from fans. "Don't hurt 'em, Jelly! They ain't ready for it!" wrote one user, while another said, "F*** yeah, go head lil brother. You two crack me up! I just love y'all's humble, loveable transparency."
Jelly's warm ups involve Bunnie
Since Jelly Roll is a country singer, he has to make sure that his voice is in tip-top shape before heading out onto the stage to perform for his adoring fans. Any performer worth their salt has their very own warm-up routine, and they often vary in intensity. However, we highly doubt anyone has as sweet a warm-up as Jelly Roll, who likes to keep it simple. In October 2024, Bunnie Xo shared a clip of her husband's pre-show routine, which involved Bunnie hugging him and patting his chest as he vocalized before the pair started laughing with one another.
The fan reaction to the candid footage was enough for media outlets such as Parade and Billboard to pick up the story. It's not hard to see why people found the clip so endearing. Earlier in the year, Bunnie shared a video of Jelly Roll taking to the stage in front of 75,000 people. Wracked with nerves, he turned to her for encouragement and confirmation that he was doing okay. Having Bunnie there before, during, and after his shows clearly helps Jelly Roll ease his worries.
They got cozy at another event in 2024
Jelly Roll's complete transformation has been incredible to watch over the years, but would he really have gotten as far as he has without Bunnie Xo? The pair are such a tight unit that it's almost impossible to imagine one without the other. In October 2024, Bunnie posted a series of Instagram photos of herself and her husband at a crowded event. Bunnie wore a denim jacket that hung off her shoulders while Jelly Roll wore his trademark black get-up. The country singer whispered into his wife's ear as she smiled.
Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the couple on their close bond, and the media didn't let this post fly under the radar, either. Newsweek was quick to report on the loving moment, reminding us all that the public just can't get enough of Bunnie and Jelly Roll's love. It's a testament to how solid they are and how genuine their connection is that fans aren't sick of their PDAs yet. It's unlikely that they'll ever stop showing each other affection!
Jelly caressed Bunnie's foot at a Congress meeting
The country singer has been open about his struggles in the past, but Jelly Roll's tragic confession about his youth only proves how far he's come. When he was just a teenager, he was a drug dealer facing time for aggravated robbery. His first taste of the correctional system was when he was 13. Now, as a successful award-winning recording artist, Jelly Roll uses his own experiences to help others. In early 2024, the star had the opportunity to speak to Congress about passing legislation against fentanyl. "I was a part of the problem. I am here now, standing as a man who wants to be a part of the solution," he told the room of lawmakers, via ABC News. Though he may have been sitting in front of the microphone alone, Bunnie Xo was seated directly behind him, wearing black boots and a smart grey longline coat.
@xomgitsbunnie
Fun fact: This was the 3rd song he wrote for me 🥹 #jellyandbunnie
Bunnie shared a clip of her husband reaching behind him and grabbing her foot for comfort. The podcaster used the video's text overlay to explain that Jelly Roll looks to her for assistance in difficult moments. It was certainly a more somber setting for the couple, who are used to being close to one another at music events, but they still couldn't help but physically connect. The clip went viral, gaining over 2.3 million likes on TikTok alone.
Jelly Roll plants a kiss on his wife at the iHeart Radio Awards
In April 2024, it was time for Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll to put on their glad rags and go to yet another award ceremony. The pair put on an amorous display at the iHeartMusic Awards, beaming from ear to ear as they posed for photographers. Bunnie wore a sexy semi-sheer black lace dress with cowboy boots, while Jelly Roll rocked classic black. They continued to smooch each other as others looked on, with many outlets reporting on the couple's appearance. However, while you might think that the night didn't get much hotter than this, things took a raunchier turn after the ceremony.
In a since-deleted clip posted by Bunnie, Jelly Roll decided to run butt naked through the hotel the couple were staying at. "Jelly Roll party of 1," Bunnie captioned the video along with a laughing emoji, per Us Weekly. His wife could be heard telling him to get back in the room while bubbling with laughter. While most fans took it in the spirit it was intended, Bunnie did end up having to add a disclaimer to her post. "People have been streaking for years," she wrote. "We had multiple rooms on this floor, it was 3 am and it was all in fun." If there's one thing this couple knows, it's how to have fun with a capital F.