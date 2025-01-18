Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO PDA Moments That Had Heads Turning

We adore celebrity couples. There's something about seeing two stars in love that we just can't get enough of, and thankfully for us, award-winning country star Jelly Roll and his wife, podcast host Bunnie Xo, aren't shy about packing on the PDA. Some couples in the spotlight prefer to keep things private and may just give each other the odd kiss on the red carpet, instead of letting their freak flags fly, but this couple is crazy about each other and they aren't afraid to show it — even if it is a little bit over-the-top at times.

Bunnie, a former sex worker, married Jelly Roll in 2016. She has stuck by her man through thick and thin, and when he finally got recognition for his incredible singing voice, she was the one he wanted by his side. The couple are rarely spotted apart, with Bunnie attending music events with her husband and even going along for the ride when he goes on lengthy tours. Whether they're posting on social media or posing for hoards of photographers, these two can't keep their hands off one another, no matter how many eyebrows get raised. Let's take a look at some of the moments that left people hot under the collar.