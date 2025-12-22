Jelly Roll's TMI Confession About Bunnie Xo Marriage Lifts The Lid On Their Troubles
One of the weirdest things about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's marriage is the couple's insistence on making TMI confessions about their sex life. Speaking on "The Joe Rogan Experience," in December 2025, the "Bloodline" hitmaker admitted that things in the bedroom were "horrible" before he started his weight loss journey. "I couldn't even get aroused, I was so big," Jelly Roll sadly acknowledged. The country singer quickly clarified that he was facing a physical problem and not a mental barrier because his attraction to his wife hadn't reduced in the slightest. However, the "Save Me" singer's description of Bunnie Xo as a "big-t***ied, blond, beautiful woman" definitely left a lot to be desired. By Jelly Roll's own admission, having sex eventually turned into a game of Twister. "Left foot here, right foot on the X," he quipped. "Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something."
In the past, Bunnie Xo has also noted that her relationship with Jelly Roll was less spicy than most people thought. During a July 2024 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the host revealed that her hubby was quite "vanilla" in the bedroom and preferred to just get the deed done in the fastest way possible. The podcaster confessed that being intimate was often a complete afterthought during more hectic periods too. On those tiring nights, they would usually just get cozy and unwind by watching a TV show. While those admissions were normal for two people in their positions, they still stood in stark contrast to the spiciest confessions that Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have made about their marriage.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have previously opened up about their marital troubles
During Bunnie Xo's January 2024 appearance on the "Wife of the Party" podcast, she openly discussed how Jelly Roll had started an affair with one of his former flames back in 2017. The podcaster became suspicious of her husband's infidelity early on, but the country star "gaslit" her into thinking he was still loyal. Although Bunnie Xo ultimately decided to leave the "Liar" hitmaker after finally learning the truth, he managed to convince her to give their marriage another shot. Looking back on that especially rough patch, she reasoned, "I'm not excusing his behavior, but, at the same time, I understand, you know? It's like, you take a wild animal and you try to put him in a cage and teach him how to be domesticated, he's going to buck a couple of times."
It's worth noting that Bunnie Xo understood that neither party knew how to function in a monogamous relationship, so when she married Jelly Roll, she gave the singer the option to open up their marriage — with boundaries. On an October 2024 episode of the "Human School" podcast, the country star deemed his infidelity, "One of the worst moments of [his] adulthood." However, he also claimed that the tough journey the couple embarked upon to get back on track only brought them closer together in the end. Despite everything, they still seemingly remained non-monogamous. During a since-deleted 2021 episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo even shared that her husband was totally okay with her taking another man to bed. Ultimately, it seems Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's unconventional marriage works just fine for them.