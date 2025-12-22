Jelly Roll's TMI Confession About Bunnie Xo Marriage Lifts The Lid On Their Troubles

One of the weirdest things about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's marriage is the couple's insistence on making TMI confessions about their sex life. Speaking on "The Joe Rogan Experience," in December 2025, the "Bloodline" hitmaker admitted that things in the bedroom were "horrible" before he started his weight loss journey. "I couldn't even get aroused, I was so big," Jelly Roll sadly acknowledged. The country singer quickly clarified that he was facing a physical problem and not a mental barrier because his attraction to his wife hadn't reduced in the slightest. However, the "Save Me" singer's description of Bunnie Xo as a "big-t***ied, blond, beautiful woman" definitely left a lot to be desired. By Jelly Roll's own admission, having sex eventually turned into a game of Twister. "Left foot here, right foot on the X," he quipped. "Are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something."

In the past, Bunnie Xo has also noted that her relationship with Jelly Roll was less spicy than most people thought. During a July 2024 episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the host revealed that her hubby was quite "vanilla" in the bedroom and preferred to just get the deed done in the fastest way possible. The podcaster confessed that being intimate was often a complete afterthought during more hectic periods too. On those tiring nights, they would usually just get cozy and unwind by watching a TV show. While those admissions were normal for two people in their positions, they still stood in stark contrast to the spiciest confessions that Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have made about their marriage.