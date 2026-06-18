Savannah Guthrie's Today Show Absences Are Teasing Something Fun: 'It's Coming!'

Savannah Guthrie was absent from "Today" on June 17 and 18 — but it's not what you might think. Earlier this year, the co-host was out for two months when her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. As the search for Nancy rages on, some fans were worried when they saw that Savannah wasn't filling her co-host chair. This time, though, what kept her away from work is actually exciting.

"It's coming!" co-host Sheinelle Jones said on the June 18 episode of "Today" regarding the big project that has Savannah out of office, per People. "Savannah starts production meetings on the Wordle game show coming to NBC," Craig Melvin added. Jones continued, "I'm excited for her" — and surely fans will agree. In May, Savannah announced this fun career victory amid her difficult year. During the on-air reveal, Savannah said, "It kind of feels strange to do everything right now, but this is something that's full of joy," per People.

More than four months after Nancy's kidnapping, it's surely difficult for Savannah to focus on work. It's clear, though, that this project is making things feel just a little lighter for the host.