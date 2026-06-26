Richard Thomas: What John-Boy From The Waltons Looks Like Today

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While he began his career on Broadway at just seven years old, Richard Thomas became a worldwide sensation when he played John-Boy, the eldest sibling on the long-running '70s TV show, "The Waltons." Thomas' portrayal of John-Boy as a thoughtful and empathetic figure not only won him an Emmy and turned him into a teen idol, it made the actor a hero in the eyes of Midwest farmers who sent in fan mail. As Thomas explained to the Hartford Courant (via MeTV), "This show is theirs, it's about their values, their close-knit families, the small community." With the series turning Thomas into a household name, many were surprised when he walked away from it after the fifth season. And while leaving the security of a hit series wasn't easy, Thomas has no trouble finding more roles both on and off TV.

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Unsurprisingly, Thomas is one of many '70s heartthrobs who are barely recognizable today. It's only because his boyish looks are so ingrained in the minds of fans, it's hard to believe John-Boy grew up. He still has the birthmark on his cheek, but it doesn't stand out quite as much these days. And his smile is still kind and reassuring, reminding the world that they can count on John-Boy to do the right thing. But out of the wardrobe befitting the Great Depression and having aged nearly 50 years, fans could be forgiven if they walked by Thomas on the street and didn't realize it. Of course, the actor has plenty of admirers who would still spot him from a mile away. While he may not be playing John-Boy anymore, Thomas' career is still going strong.