Richard Thomas: What John-Boy From The Waltons Looks Like Today
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While he began his career on Broadway at just seven years old, Richard Thomas became a worldwide sensation when he played John-Boy, the eldest sibling on the long-running '70s TV show, "The Waltons." Thomas' portrayal of John-Boy as a thoughtful and empathetic figure not only won him an Emmy and turned him into a teen idol, it made the actor a hero in the eyes of Midwest farmers who sent in fan mail. As Thomas explained to the Hartford Courant (via MeTV), "This show is theirs, it's about their values, their close-knit families, the small community." With the series turning Thomas into a household name, many were surprised when he walked away from it after the fifth season. And while leaving the security of a hit series wasn't easy, Thomas has no trouble finding more roles both on and off TV.
Unsurprisingly, Thomas is one of many '70s heartthrobs who are barely recognizable today. It's only because his boyish looks are so ingrained in the minds of fans, it's hard to believe John-Boy grew up. He still has the birthmark on his cheek, but it doesn't stand out quite as much these days. And his smile is still kind and reassuring, reminding the world that they can count on John-Boy to do the right thing. But out of the wardrobe befitting the Great Depression and having aged nearly 50 years, fans could be forgiven if they walked by Thomas on the street and didn't realize it. Of course, the actor has plenty of admirers who would still spot him from a mile away. While he may not be playing John-Boy anymore, Thomas' career is still going strong.
Richard Thomas played one of America's most beloved fictional fathers
After leaving "The Waltons" in 1978, Richard Thomas did not become one of those actors who left a cushy gig and regretted it. Thomas starred in 1979's critically acclaimed remake of "All Quiet on the Western Front," and returned to his first love, the stage, starring in the 1980 production of "Fifth of July" on Broadway. In 1990, Thomas jumped back to the top of the TV ratings chart when he played the adult Bill Denbrough in the TV adaptation of Stephen King's "It." In 1993, Thomas and the cast of "The Waltons" came together for the TV movie, "A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion," which was followed by 1995's "A Walton Wedding," and 1997's for "A Walton Easter."
Thomas' stage career hit a new high in 2017, when he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in "The Little Foxes." In 2020, he took on the role of Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mocking Bird," and received rave reviews for his take on a character made famous by Gregory Peck. Speaking about the challenge of playing such an iconic role, Thomas explained to WUSA9 that Atticus Finch "embodies so much of our aspiration as a people. Who we would like to be." In 2026, Thomas received his second Tony Award nomination for "The Balusters."
In his personal life, Thomas has almost recreated his TV family. Just like how "The Waltons" had seven children, Thomas has seven of his own. The actor has four kids, including triplet daughters, with his first wife, Alma Gonzales, and three more with his second wife, Georgiana Bischoff. It can only be hoped that each evening ends with everyone saying goodnight, saving the last one for John-Boy.