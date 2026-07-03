What We Know About George Harrison's Only Son, Dhani

Despite a house full of icons, Dhani didn't know that his father was a famous musician, explaining in Martin Scorsese's documentary, "George Harrison: Living in the Material World," "My earliest memory of my dad is probably of him somewhere in a garden covered in dirt, somewhere hot, a tropical garden, in jeans, khakis covered in dirt, just continuously planting trees. I think that's what I thought he did for the first seven years of my life." Dhani only learned that his father was one of the most famous musicians in the world when his schoolmates started making fun of him for it. And, in a very George Harrison fashion, his father had a simple response when Dhani confronted him about it, "I came home and I freaked out on my dad: 'Why didn't you tell me you were in The Beatles?' And he said, 'Oh, sorry. Probably should have told you that.'"

While that's how Dhani remembers it, his father told a different story. Appearing on the talk show "Aspel & Company" when Dhani was nine, George claimed that while he "didn't want to burden him with all that," Dhani watched "Yellow Submarine" when he was younger and "he came up to me one day and said 'Hey dad, how do you play the piano lick from 'Hey Bulldog?' and I thought that's strange." In the same interview, Harrison joked that his son was unimpressed with his father's status as a rock and roll legend. In both versions of the story, the one definite that father and son agree on is that George never actually told Dhani that he was famous, and Dhani had to learn it on his own.