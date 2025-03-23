5 Times Malia & Sasha Obama Proved They Had A Rebellious Streak

When the Obama family moved into the White House in 2009, Barack Obama, his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, made up this beautiful nuclear family who were always well-dressed and well-mannered in public settings. As the first children of the country from 2009 to 2017, Malia and Sasha were expected to always be on their p's and q's and stay away from controversies. This was easy for the girls during their childhood, but their teenage years and beyond were controversy central, giving us a taste of their rebellious sides.

Advertisement

Their biggest scandal, perhaps, was being caught smoking. In October 2023, Sasha was photographed in a Los Angeles park enjoying a good book and a cigarette. Though at this point she was no longer one of the country's first children, many were outraged about her recreational activity, with some blaming Barack's past smoking habits for Sasha's actions. That same month, Malia was caught in her own puff session while spending time with a friend. However, this instance didn't catch many off guard since Malia was caught smoking marijuana in 2016 at a Lollapalooza festival, though the public was not as harsh on her at this time. Some even believe Malia's smoking habits caused her to be a bad influence on Sasha.

Advertisement

Let's take a look at some other occasions when Malia and Sasha showed the public that having lived in the White House didn't keep them from having a normal life.